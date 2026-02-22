Apples Vs. Bananas: How They Stack Up Nutritionally

It's famously hard to compare apples and oranges, but no one is talking about apples and bananas. Well, except for Raffi. Apples and bananas are two of the most common grab-and-go fruits in American diets, and both are affordable, portable, and widely available year-round. They each contain fiber, carbohydrates, and essential micronutrients and vitamins. Neither one is a nutritional villain, but their compositions vary in ways that can make a difference depending on what your body needs, and having nutrient literacy can be empowering.

A medium banana (about 115 grams) contains roughly 113 calories, 23 grams of carbohydrates, and three grams of fiber, while a medium apple (about 140 grams) contains around 90 calories and 21 grams of carbohydrates and three grams of fiber. The numbers are pretty close, with bananas skewing a tiny bit higher in carbohydrates, largely from starches that convert to sugar as the fruit ripens.

Because both fruits contain naturally occurring sugars, they raise blood glucose levels to some degree. Bananas tend to have a moderate glycemic index, which increases with ripeness, whereas apples usually rank a bit lower. How drastically the fruits, or any food, spike your blood sugar really depends on your body composition, what else you've eaten that day, and even how tired you are. Pairing fruit with protein or fat — typical fruit pairings like peanut butter, cheese, or yogurt are perfect choices — can slow digestion and moderate glucose response. For most healthy people, though, the sugar in whole fruit is not something to fear, worry about, or even track. Fiber and water content significantly moderate the metabolic impact compared to any type of refined sugar.