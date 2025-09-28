The Major Benefit Of Eating Apples (Other Than Nutrients)

With so many popular types of apples to choose from, the benefits of these delicious and nutritious fruits are numerous. In addition to being heart-healthy and promoting skin and bone health, apples are also rich in nutrients. Between minerals such as calcium, potassium, and magnesium and antioxidants like vitamins C, the saying, "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," definitely has some credence. If you're looking for even more reasons to nosh on your favorite variety, you'll be pleased to know that apples contain approximately 86% water and are an excellent source of hydration.

In Tasting Table's assessment of five fruits that rival watermelon when it comes to hydration, apples certainly rank highly. Though the fall season typically brings with it cooler weather, hydration is nonetheless important any time of year. What's more, apples make up a myriad of festive autumnal dishes which highlight spice, warmth, and cozy vibes.

There are a number of delightful apple-based recipes filled with flavor, nutritional value, and plenty of hydrating goodness. From a simple salad to a "bouquet" of baked cinnamon apple roses, you can choose between sweet, savory, or a mix of both for a dish that will surely satisfy and help boost your water intake. Among the thousands of different kinds of apples in existence, you'll easily find at least one to suit your specific taste preferences.