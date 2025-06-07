5 Fruits That Rival Watermelon When It Comes To Hydration

With the summer heat setting in, it's time to talk about hydration. Water is, of course, the top of the list when it comes to hydration, but how much water you should actually be drinking everyday can vary based on a wide range of factors. In addition to plain water and sports drinks, eating fruits like watermelon can be especially hydrating in the warmer months when outdoor picnics and parties are prevalent. If you're near a fresh fruit spread and wondering which ones to pick up, strawberries, oranges, peaches, pineapples, and apples are all excellent choices that are on the same level of watermelon's hydrating capabilities.

Finding fruits with the highest water content is an ideal way to achieve necessary hydration beyond simply drinking water. If you're someone who frequently forgets to drink water, fresh fruit is an excellent method of supplementing hydration. All the fruits mentioned above contain at least 85% water if not more, putting them right within range of watermelon's 91% water content. In addition to water, many of these fruits also contain wholesome and essential nutrients. There are plenty of fun ways to prepare and serve these favorites, such as in a simple fruit salad, to make hydration more enjoyable and less of a chore.