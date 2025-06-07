5 Fruits That Rival Watermelon When It Comes To Hydration
With the summer heat setting in, it's time to talk about hydration. Water is, of course, the top of the list when it comes to hydration, but how much water you should actually be drinking everyday can vary based on a wide range of factors. In addition to plain water and sports drinks, eating fruits like watermelon can be especially hydrating in the warmer months when outdoor picnics and parties are prevalent. If you're near a fresh fruit spread and wondering which ones to pick up, strawberries, oranges, peaches, pineapples, and apples are all excellent choices that are on the same level of watermelon's hydrating capabilities.
Finding fruits with the highest water content is an ideal way to achieve necessary hydration beyond simply drinking water. If you're someone who frequently forgets to drink water, fresh fruit is an excellent method of supplementing hydration. All the fruits mentioned above contain at least 85% water if not more, putting them right within range of watermelon's 91% water content. In addition to water, many of these fruits also contain wholesome and essential nutrients. There are plenty of fun ways to prepare and serve these favorites, such as in a simple fruit salad, to make hydration more enjoyable and less of a chore.
Strawberries
With over 90% water, strawberries definitely stand up alongside watermelon as a reliable source of hydration. Depending on your location, strawberries are in season from early spring until fall, making them readily available during times when hot weather is most common. Other berries, such as blueberries and raspberries, have a similarly high content of water ranging between 80%-85%, meaning you can mix them together with strawberries for a delicious fruit salad.
In addition to fruit salad, there are a number of other fun ways to prepare strawberries for the utmost refreshment. Remove the stems from strawberries and build a delightful array of fruit kebabs, alternating between chunks of watermelon, strawberries, and other hydrating fruits. Use a light drizzle of honey or plain yogurt as a dressing or enjoy as is. Strawberry also pairs well with basil and balsamic vinegar for a tangy and savory summertime treat. Blend frozen strawberries into a smoothie or sorbet for a fulfilling and icy cold dessert.
Oranges
Orange you glad you got a serving of citrus? Oranges contain roughly 87% water, making them an ideal source of both hydration and essential Vitamin C. If your tastes skew more citrus-focused, oranges are an excellent choice for getting more water into your system that, while comparable to watermelon, is notably less sweet. Orange juice is a classic way to enjoy this fruit as well as freezing cubes of orange juice to add to other drinks.
Infuse your water with slices of orange or make your own POG juice (passion fruit, orange, and guava) for a tropical treat. Add oranges to a fruit or vegetable smoothie for extra nutritional value too. Try popping chunks of orange on the grill with a sprinkle of cinnamon for a winter-spiced treat that will still beat the heat. There's also the good old fashioned standby of cutting oranges up into wedges for a summer snack reminiscent of childhood days.
Peaches
Peaches are a staple summertime fruit that rivals the hydrating power of a watermelon. At 89% water, these delightful stone fruits are rich in much more than just the element of hydration. Containing fiber, vitamins K, A, and C, as well as small amounts of magnesium and iron, peaches are packed full of nutrients. Peaches are typically in season during the summer months around the U.S., making it an ideal time to stock up on these fantastic fruits for refreshment and use in a wide variety of delectable dishes.
A simple salad of sliced peaches, fresh basil, and burrata cheese dressed with a balsamic reduction is hard to beat. Another great way to enjoy peaches in the summertime is in a sorbet, popsicle, or fruit smoothie. Make your own peach melba dessert for a crave-worthy treat that harnesses the hydrating power of both peaches and berries. However you choose to enjoy these fresh fruits, know that you'll be snacking on something that both tastes good and is good for you.
Pineapples
If you like piña coladas, then you're likely familiar with the powerful punch packed by pineapples and coconut. On the pineapple side, this crown-wearing golden fruit boasts 86% water content as well as a number of nutrients including dietary fiber, magnesium, potassium, vitamins B and C, and the anti-inflammatory enzyme bromelain. While an alcoholic cocktail can dehydrate you, a mocktail-inspired twist on the classic piña colada can do just the opposite.
Mix up fresh pineapple juice with coconut water for an extra-hydrating drink. Add the juice of one lime and the juice of a small piece of ginger to your pineapple juice for a delightful and refreshing drink inspired by the cuisine of West Africa. You can also snack on fresh pineapple chunks, grilled pineapple spears, or a pineapple popsicle. If watermelon seems too sweet for you, adding a serving of tart and tangy pineapple to your hydration rotation is a great option.
Apples
For an answer to watermelon that spans a wide range of flavors from tart to sweet, try the humble apple. Containing more than 80% water, whatever apple you choose will surely give you a hydration boost. In addition to water content, apples are also packed with fiber, potassium, and vitamin C. Because there are so many popular types of apples to choose from, you'll have no shortage of ways to enjoy these fresh fruits.
Try sliced apples smeared with the seed or nut butter of your choice for a wholesome snack that will also help you hydrate. You can even try dipping your apples in yogurt for a snack that leans on the more tart side. Apples make a tasty addition to both fruit salads and green salads and mix well with goat cheese, brie, and other soft cheeses. You can also mix up cooked apples with cinnamon and other spices for a delightful applesauce or compote. Any way you want to make them, apples are a solid snack choice.