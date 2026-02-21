Why 'Market Price' Is A Big Red Flag At Seafood Restaurants

If you are a fan of ordering seafood at restaurants, you probably already know what market price is and have stumbled across it before on menus. Traditionally, you would see this apply to lobster or crab, but seasonally available fish like Dover sole and bluefin tuna also qualify. Instead of listing a fixed price in dollars and cents, restaurants use "market price," "MP," or "MKT" so they do not have to constantly reprint their menus. The market for wild-caught seafood is volatile and fluctuates seasonally, sometimes even weekly. But an unscrupulous restaurant could use this volatility to overcharge, which is a red flag to watch out for.

Market price is hard to predict. If the lobster boats pull in more lobsters than expected one week, supply might outweigh demand and prices go down. In a month's time, the haul could be much less, demand could increase, and prices could rise with it. Other factors — such as where they have to fish to find seasonal seafood offerings along with the cost of bait, fuel, labor, and other incidentals — can also be reflected in market price. But that does not mean the price you pay at a restaurant should be unreasonably high.

Market pricing was on our list of red flags to look out for at seafood restaurants. If you are not aware of current market prices (and most of us aren't), a restaurant could potentially take advantage of that by charging even more. People expect lobster or other luxury seafood items to be expensive and may not even question a high price.