Why It's A Major Red Flag If A Seafood Restaurant Doesn't Have Seasonal Offerings
When choosing a seafood restaurant, there's a long list of red flags you should look out for to ensure your meal will be both fresh, safe, and ethical. While things like lack of variety and overly-adorned seafood are worth questioning, one of the most overlooked red flags is a lack of seasonal offerings. You might think seasonality only applies to vegetables and fruit, but this is simply not the case. Frank Becker, chef and owner of Manhattan's Point Seven seafood restaurant, gave us his reasons why the presence of seasonal seafood at restaurants is so important.
According to Becker, seasonality is key for a variety of reasons, including sustainability. "While fish are available year-round from different waters, the fish need a chance to rebirth," he explains, "and if we do not give them that chance, we are looking at causing some problems in our ecosystem." Along with harming our ecosystem, off-season fish simply aren't as fresh. While it is true that fish are available year-round from different waters, it's more likely to be shipped from across the world than from your nearest coastline. Because of this, fish that's not at its freshest is also more expensive, and who wants to pay extra for mediocre fish? That's a red flag if we've ever heard of one.
Seafood to avoid off-season
Depending on where you live, you might not be able to get fresh fish on the regular. For instance, the best time of year for fresh salmon ranges from April to October, but most people eat salmon year-round — both fresh and frozen — and don't think twice. Regardless, you should always try to seek out seafood that's in-season whenever you can for the best flavor, quality, and environmental impact; and your favorite seafood restaurant should do the same, too.
Even if you can't ensure freshness for every type of seafood, there are a few essential seafood items Becker thinks should only be enjoyed seasonally. Soft shell crabs, Nantucket bay scallops, and black American sea bass all have their own, distinct seasons and should be respected, says Becker. Before dining at a new seafood restaurant, brush up on your favorite fish and shellfish items and research when they're in season. That way, when you see Nantucket bay scallops listed on a restaurant's menu in the middle of the summer, you'll know they're not fresh and to avoid them. Plus, you'll know that that the restaurant doesn't respect seafood's seasonality and that maybe you should dine elsewhere.