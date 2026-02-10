Why It's A Major Red Flag If A Seafood Restaurant Doesn't Have Seasonal Offerings

When choosing a seafood restaurant, there's a long list of red flags you should look out for to ensure your meal will be both fresh, safe, and ethical. While things like lack of variety and overly-adorned seafood are worth questioning, one of the most overlooked red flags is a lack of seasonal offerings. You might think seasonality only applies to vegetables and fruit, but this is simply not the case. Frank Becker, chef and owner of Manhattan's Point Seven seafood restaurant, gave us his reasons why the presence of seasonal seafood at restaurants is so important.

According to Becker, seasonality is key for a variety of reasons, including sustainability. "While fish are available year-round from different waters, the fish need a chance to rebirth," he explains, "and if we do not give them that chance, we are looking at causing some problems in our ecosystem." Along with harming our ecosystem, off-season fish simply aren't as fresh. While it is true that fish are available year-round from different waters, it's more likely to be shipped from across the world than from your nearest coastline. Because of this, fish that's not at its freshest is also more expensive, and who wants to pay extra for mediocre fish? That's a red flag if we've ever heard of one.