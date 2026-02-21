This Is Where Your Aldi Food Returns Actually Go When You Bring Them Back

Aldi grocery stores have a "twice as nice" guarantee on returns. If you are not satisfied with an item, you can return it for a replacement and a full refund. That is a solid return policy and you would expect that means they have great products. Many customers agree, and Aldi ranks highly in polls when compared with other chains. But what happens to the food you bring back to Aldi?

The official store policy does not explain what happens to returned items. However, users on Reddit claiming to be employees have given insight into the process. "Any food that has left the store (even canned food) is written off and thrown away," said one Redditor. This should not be a surprise for perishable foods. Meat and produce could never be resold because there is no guarantee of their freshness or safety. But this policy may come as a surprise to some as it relates to sealed or canned items.

You may think a canned item could reasonably be resold, or at the very least, donated to a food bank. Even sealed in a can, there is no guarantee it is safe, and canned goods can also spoil. For instance, someone could have bought it and left it in their trunk for a week at the height of summer, where temperatures can reach 125 degrees Fahrenheit. Outwardly, you would have no way of knowing whether it's still good or not. Exposure to high temperatures can cause spoilage and bacterial growth, even in cans. For that reason, Aldi appears to dispose of everything. That said, some other stores will restock canned items, so this is not an industry-wide standard.