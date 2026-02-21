The Store-Bought Bao Buns We'll Be Reaching For Again And Again
While some frozen foods can result in store-bought bao buns we'd rather not revisit, a few brands are getting it right. After one of our Tasting Table writers ranked 10 store-bought brands' packaged bao buns, Laoban came out on top.
Made from scratch with no artificial ingredients, these pre-made bao buns are as close to homemade bao buns as you can find in the frozen aisle. Fluffy rolls surrounding seasoned, high-quality beef are exactly the kind of dish that makes fast meals worth repeating.
Laoban's spicy beef bao buns are made with grass-fed ground beef that is seasoned with onion, chili, and cumin. The recipe is a fresh take on a classic favorite that tastes similar to biting into spicy chorizo that has been folded inside a pillowy roll. These bao buns pair well with dipping sauces like a spicy peanut sauce made with ginger and garlic or a quick drizzle of sesame oil or chili crisp.
From dumpling shop to freezer section
Laoban started as a dumpling shop in Washington, D.C., before the name began appearing in frozen food sections in 2021. Laoban, Chinese for "boss," was created in honor of the dumpling shops that inspired its founder while teaching English in China. Michelin-awarded Chef Tim Ma developed the brand's recipes, and the bao buns can be steamed, boiled, or pan-fried in less than 15 minutes.
Customers have shared their experiences online, describing the buns as easy to make and fast to plate. "I especially liked the soft texture of the buns and the flavorful filling," wrote a happy shopper on Social Nature. "These are legit! We're a Chinese American family and love these. Tasty, great texture and super authentic. A regular on my grocery list now," added another. While some shoppers have commented on a noticeable saltiness of the recipe, plenty of others have raved about the taste. When a recipe like bao buns can be made quickly and with quality ingredients, shopping decisions become much easier and prove that a restaurant visit isn't required to sample favorites at home.