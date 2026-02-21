The Store-Bought Bao Buns We'll Be Reaching For Again And Again

While some frozen foods can result in store-bought bao buns we'd rather not revisit, a few brands are getting it right. After one of our Tasting Table writers ranked 10 store-bought brands' packaged bao buns, Laoban came out on top.

Made from scratch with no artificial ingredients, these pre-made bao buns are as close to homemade bao buns as you can find in the frozen aisle. Fluffy rolls surrounding seasoned, high-quality beef are exactly the kind of dish that makes fast meals worth repeating.

Laoban's spicy beef bao buns are made with grass-fed ground beef that is seasoned with onion, chili, and cumin. The recipe is a fresh take on a classic favorite that tastes similar to biting into spicy chorizo that has been folded inside a pillowy roll. These bao buns pair well with dipping sauces like a spicy peanut sauce made with ginger and garlic or a quick drizzle of sesame oil or chili crisp.