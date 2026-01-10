This Popular Chain Has Some Of The Worst Store-Bought Bao Buns

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With their soft, pillowy dough and flavorful, savory fillings, bao buns are hard to resist. They're tasty handheld treats, delicious and convenient enough to make for a quick weeknight dinner or the perfect on-the-go snack. And while nothing can beat a homemade bao bun, store-bought versions have made it so that you now don't have to trek to Chinatown or even break out the bamboo steamer. That said, not all pre-made baos are created equal, especially when it comes to Target's Good & Gather pork bao buns, which is a product that promises convenience while offering not much else.

In our ranking of store-bought bao buns, our reviewer put Target's take on the Chinese dish in last place, primarily due to the disappointing filling. Billed as roast pork prepared with soy sauce and sugar, they had "a chewy, beef jerky-like texture and slightly gamey, almost acrid taste that threw everything off." And despite containing other classic bao ingredients like garlic powder, onion, and sesame oil and paste, the buns also had chili pepper, sweet potato powder, and other spices that "created an odd-tasting profile that just didn't mesh."

The flavors even reminded them of "curry with its warm spices," which was further hurt by a ratio of bun to filling that made everything feel "dry and unbalanced." But our reviewer wasn't alone in feeling this way, as the product reviews are filled with unhappy commenters, like the person who wrote about the bun being "too thick" with "odd tasting" filling.