If you've ever planned an entire outing around dessert, there's no judgment here. Especially since we've compiled entire lists around the same topic, including extensive deep dives into the best-of desserts in every U.S. state, based on individual categories. In two very important classifications, pies and cheesecakes, one divine bakery topped both lists for Alabama: The Moon Bakeshop on Jefferson Street in Huntsville.

This bakery is family-owned and carries a tagline of "Small Batch From Scratch," which is a big part of its landing smack-dab on top of Alabama. Tasting Table writer Emily Hunt, herself a professional baker in Portland, Oregon, procured our list of the Best Pies in Every State Across America, calling out the peanut butter pie and chess pie at The Moon Bakeshop, as being particularly adored by Alabama Redditors, who repeatedly steer people toward this venue. Those two pies really bring the best of Southern baking to the table: The peanut butter pie for "rich and dreamy" devotees, and chess pie for traditionalists who want that deeply rich Southern sweetness.

On the cheesecake side, the top-spot nod goes again to The Moon Bakeshop for Where to Get the Best Cheesecake in Every State. Hunt points to high local enthusiasm, saying Redditors "overwhelmingly recommend" this venue when someone asks where to find a great slice. One commenter flat-out says, "Moon bakeshop and it's not even a competition." Yelp reviewers describe the cheesecake as "deliciously soft and delicate" and rave about the accompanying lavender lace latte.