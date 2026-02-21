Willie Nelson Is Often Linked To These Two American Beer Brands

It's no head-scratcher that a country music legend might be associated with beer. After all, lyrical references to barrooms feature prominently in the genre, along with pickup trucks, cowboy boots, and back country roads. In Willie Nelson's case, fans continue to associate him with two All-American beer brands — Lone Star and Coors — even though his drinking days are long passed.

Both are beers that everyone drank in the '70s, and both have strong ties to Nelson's native Texas. But the first beer fans link synonymously with the country crooner, Lone Star, is known as the "National Beer of Texas." The company even made Nelson their unofficial spokesman, back in the early '70s, before brand deals were a music industry norm. The offer came through Nelson's friend, Jerry Retzloff, Lone Star's former marketing and promotions manager. The deal, apparently too good to pass up, allowed Lone Star to supply drinks for the band backstage in exchange for Nelson drinking one onstage. Already on the rise, Nelson's stamp of approval catapulted the beer's popularity with the country music crowd.

The second beer with ties to Nelson is Coors — a staple in the country music scene. Time even referred to it as, "The Beer That Won the West." Once upon a time in Texas, the original incarnation of Coors beer (called Coors Banquet) was a hard commodity to come by. Back then, Coors had a bit of a reputation as an outlaw (just like Shotgun Willie) caused by its limited availability due to lack of pasteurization.