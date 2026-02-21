The Worst Coffee Cake Mix On Store Shelves, According To Our Taste Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Exact preparations can vary, but when foodies hear "coffee cake," they can expect some version of spongey white cake ribboned with cinnamon sugar and topped with crumbly streusel ... or, you would think so, anyway. This portrait surely does not apply to Reese's Coffee Cake Mix, which fell to last place in Tasting Table's ranking of six store-bought coffee cake mixes.

Don't get us wrong, it's a tasty peanut butter cake. We aren't trying to squelch any innovative uniqueness (three cheers for path-clearers). But, ultimately, the resulting product here isn't similar to any baked good that we would identify as a "coffee cake." As our reviewer noted, "Its peanut butter flavor is strong, and it also has peanut butter chips studding the inside. I can't call either of those a bad thing, but [...] the top layer of streusel was the only element that signified what type of bake this was." Also notably, Reese's alleged coffee cake was the only contender in our taste-test that skipped the middle cinnamon sugar layer — arguably a fundamental component.

Its citizenship to the "peanut butter cake" realm rather than the "coffee cake" realm is perhaps further evidenced by the official Better Crocker website's recommendation to serve this dessert with "a cup of ice cold milk" (not coffee). Customer reviews on the company site echo our take; as one writes, "[I]t's not my favorite but it tastes great. I would definitely recommend it though for people who like REESE'S or peanut butter."