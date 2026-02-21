The Only Buc-Ee's Location Where You'll Ever Find A Bottle Of Pepsi
If you've ever found yourself at Buc-ee's looking for a bottle of Pepsi to wash down the myriad of Buc-ee's most popular snacks, odds are you were searching in vain. The Texas-born gas station only carries Coca-Cola, as it allegedly has an exclusivity contract with the soda company. There is, however, a single exception to this rule: the Buc-ee's location in Johnstown, Colorado, which sells Pepsi instead of Coke.
Coke and Pepsi have an age-old rivalry, and it's hard to find a person without a clear preference for one over the other. Because of this intense competition, exclusivity agreements are quite common for the two companies. One company pays a large sum of money to, say, a fast food chain, and in return the chain completely forgoes the competitor. The deal between Coke and Buc-ee's reportedly reaches way back into the '90s, but it's currently unknown as to why the Colorado location is the sole exception.
The Buc-ee's in Johnstown first opened in March 2024, with over a hundred fueling stations, 12 charging places for electrical vehicles, and, of course, the super clean bathrooms that the chain is particularly famous for. As of 2026, it remains the only Buc-ee's in Colorado. While the gas station chain did initially plan to build a second location in Palmer Lake, those plans were ultimately canceled due to the Coloradans' staunch disapproval of the build.
Buc-ee's might be breaking up with Coke, but not in the favor of Pepsi
Despite Buc-ee's clear preference for Coke over Pepsi, you may begin to see less of Coca-Cola at its stores. It's not because the chain is entirely switching to Pepsi, though. Buc-ee's has a thriving and diverse line of own-brand sodas, which are immensely popular amongst its customers. According to a post on Reddit, some locations have already started nixing Coca-Cola from the soda fountains. That said, it's reportedly still available for purchase in bottles.
Buc-ee's is clearly confident in its sodas, and having exclusive flavors is certainly a lucrative business choice to keep luring customers back. As one Redditor pointed out, "I can get Coke or Pepsi anywhere. If I'm making the long drive to a Buc-ee's, I'm grabbing their pure 150% sugar cane in house brands." Root Beer, True Blue Cream Soda, and Pineapple Cream Soda are just a few of the most popular Buc-ee's soda flavors.
For cola lovers, the gas station also has its own version of regular and diet cola. So, you certainly won't be leaving Buc-ee's thirsty — but if you're not in Colorado and are specifically craving Pepsi, you'll have to make a stop at one of the fast-food restaurants that serve Pepsi over Coke.