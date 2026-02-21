The Only Buc-Ee's Location Where You'll Ever Find A Bottle Of Pepsi

If you've ever found yourself at Buc-ee's looking for a bottle of Pepsi to wash down the myriad of Buc-ee's most popular snacks, odds are you were searching in vain. The Texas-born gas station only carries Coca-Cola, as it allegedly has an exclusivity contract with the soda company. There is, however, a single exception to this rule: the Buc-ee's location in Johnstown, Colorado, which sells Pepsi instead of Coke.

Coke and Pepsi have an age-old rivalry, and it's hard to find a person without a clear preference for one over the other. Because of this intense competition, exclusivity agreements are quite common for the two companies. One company pays a large sum of money to, say, a fast food chain, and in return the chain completely forgoes the competitor. The deal between Coke and Buc-ee's reportedly reaches way back into the '90s, but it's currently unknown as to why the Colorado location is the sole exception.

The Buc-ee's in Johnstown first opened in March 2024, with over a hundred fueling stations, 12 charging places for electrical vehicles, and, of course, the super clean bathrooms that the chain is particularly famous for. As of 2026, it remains the only Buc-ee's in Colorado. While the gas station chain did initially plan to build a second location in Palmer Lake, those plans were ultimately canceled due to the Coloradans' staunch disapproval of the build.