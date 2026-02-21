Why Some Think The Protein Section Of The Jack In The Box Menu Is Misleading

From its mysterious tacos to seasonal specialties, Jack in the Box has no shortage of sought-after food. Like many others, the chain has recently expanded the "protein" portion of its menu. This includes two so-called protein bowls and a pair of wraps, which have left fans feeling confused and misled as to the true nutritional value of the items.

The four new offerings in this protein push include a fajita protein bowl, grilled chicken teriyaki bowl, fajita Jack wrap, and classic Jack wrap. One fan alleges that the teriyaki bowl is a rebranded version of the one previously only available in certain parts of the United States. Among a myriad of critical comments online, one Reddit user says, "No way these are 35 grams of protein...my bowl has one piece of chicken in it." Another Redditor states, "Weird to brand it this way. When I see things branded as 'protein', it usually means all protein and no carbs. These are rice bowls... full of carbs," to which a fellow Reddit user replied, "Exactly! Super misleading, I think."

In the thread, some users note that finding specific nutritional information for the new items can be difficult, leading them to assume a high caloric value and sugar content based on the advertised images. Others point out how this is antithetical to a meal advertised as a "lighter" option. One Redditor cautions, "Don't waste your money on these bowls, [there is] probably only one chicken tender in this $8 bowl. [Definitely] not the amount of protein they are advertising."