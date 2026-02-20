Complimenting Publix Staff Could Go A Lot Further Than You Realize

While many companies' mottos are aspirational at best, Publix shoppers tend to agree that shopping there is truly a pleasure. Perhaps it's the legacy of being the very first grocery store in the U.S. to offer air conditioning for its guests — transforming a tedious errand into a true respite for shoppers seeking an escape from the Florida heat. Publix was also the first to introduce an electric eye door in a grocery store, which automatically opened so customers no longer needed to push the door with their hands full of groceries. At some locations, you can even drink alcohol while you shop. These and many other lesser-known facts about the grocery store are part of what make Publix so beloved.

Southern hospitality is woven into the fabric at Publix, as all 1,432 stores are located within the Southeastern United States. The bakery's free cookie program gifts a cookie to kids each and every grocery store visit, and baggers still offer to load groceries into vehicles for customers, with a strict no-tipping policy set by the store. But that doesn't mean you can't celebrate an especially helpful and kind employee. If a manager overhears a customer complimenting an employee for their customer service, or if the customer goes directly to the manager with the compliment, they might just gift the employee a free half-sub sandwich from the deli.