Tostitos' Worst Dip Is Sabotaged By A Plasticky Texture And Odd Taste

Whether you're shopping for a birthday party or for a comforting weeknight on the couch, Tostitos dips are probably on your grocery list. From salsas to quesos, the dips truly represent a classic American snack food, pairing perfectly with the brand's tortilla chips (or the sturdiest tortilla chip brand of your choosing). But not all of them can be winners. In our ranking of Tostitos dips, we dubbed Tostitos' Medium Nacho Cheese Dip as the worst for multiple reasons.

Before going into why we ranked this product so low, we should clarify that we are fans of Tostitos' cheese dip products. In fact, we ranked its Hot Spicy Queso at #1 in our ranking. Unfortunately, Tostitos' Medium Nacho Cheese Dip didn't impress us nearly as much. This product functions as both a dip and a dressing for chips, but it fails on both fronts. Its flavor and texture are both off-putting. Our taster noted that it had a "strangely bitter" flavor that was slightly reminiscent of old Velveeta cheese, and that its texture was far too oily and borderline "plasticky". A plate of nachos should be comforting and flavorful, but this jar of so-called nacho cheese just doesn't do the trick. If we could go back in time and never eat Tostitos' Medium Nacho Cheese Dip, we absolutely would.