Tostitos' Worst Dip Is Sabotaged By A Plasticky Texture And Odd Taste
Whether you're shopping for a birthday party or for a comforting weeknight on the couch, Tostitos dips are probably on your grocery list. From salsas to quesos, the dips truly represent a classic American snack food, pairing perfectly with the brand's tortilla chips (or the sturdiest tortilla chip brand of your choosing). But not all of them can be winners. In our ranking of Tostitos dips, we dubbed Tostitos' Medium Nacho Cheese Dip as the worst for multiple reasons.
Before going into why we ranked this product so low, we should clarify that we are fans of Tostitos' cheese dip products. In fact, we ranked its Hot Spicy Queso at #1 in our ranking. Unfortunately, Tostitos' Medium Nacho Cheese Dip didn't impress us nearly as much. This product functions as both a dip and a dressing for chips, but it fails on both fronts. Its flavor and texture are both off-putting. Our taster noted that it had a "strangely bitter" flavor that was slightly reminiscent of old Velveeta cheese, and that its texture was far too oily and borderline "plasticky". A plate of nachos should be comforting and flavorful, but this jar of so-called nacho cheese just doesn't do the trick. If we could go back in time and never eat Tostitos' Medium Nacho Cheese Dip, we absolutely would.
What other customers think of Tostitos' Medium Nacho Cheese Dip
We're not the only ones who thought this nacho cheese dip was a total food crime. The reviews on Walmart's page for the Tostitos product is flooded with one-star reviews from shoppers who were equally as disappointed as we were. One shopper said, "This cheese dip was horrific. It is a cheese tasting oil and it tastes like oil. There's nothing natural in it. Disgusting." Another warned shoppers to stay away from this cheese dip, calling both the taste and smell "nasty." One even went so far as to say, "I can't believe this is on shelves." Overall, reviews of this product are overwhelmingly negative, highlighting the true disdain customers have for Tostitos' Medium Nacho Cheese Dip.
As with most products, there are a few positive opinions about the dip. Several Walmart customers said that they appreciated the spice level. It's labeled as "Medium," so for those who are adverse to overly-spicy cheese dips, this Tostitos product might be worth a try. Another shopper even said that they prefer this over the brand's Salsa Con Queso, so to each their own. The positive reviews are few and far between, though, so from now on, we'll be going for a different nacho cheese brand — or, perhaps, we'll just make our own homemade queso to avoid any potential disappointment.