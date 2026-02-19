What Ice Milk Was For Baby Boomers, And Why It Disappeared

If you head to the freezer aisle today, you'll probably find lots of ice cream. You'll also find sorbet, gelato, sherbet, and frozen yogurt. If you are a Boomer, or at least remember shopping with one back in the day, you probably recall when ice milk would have been dominating the freezers. It technically doesn't exist today, at least not under the label ice milk, and there are some interesting reasons why.

Ice milk was a frozen, dairy-based dessert like ice cream. The main difference is that if a product is called ice cream the FDA requires it to have at least 10% milk fat, and that includes all of your favorite ice cream brands. Ice milk had anywhere between 2% and 7% milk fat; it also used milk powder and other stabilizers instead of eggs. Not only did ice milk have less fat, it was also cheaper than ice cream. Dairy Queen's soft serve ice cream, based on standards from the 1980s through the early 1990s, qualified as ice milk.

In 1994, ice milk fell victim to new labeling regulations. The Nutrition Labeling and Education Act allowed ice milk to be sold as ice cream if it was labeled "reduced fat." If it contained 25% less fat than the standard version, it met requirements. If it was less than half the fat, it could be called light. So ice milk didn't technically disappear and isn't one of those foods that Boomers love that became less popular.