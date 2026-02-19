Store-Bought Crescent Rolls Turn Jalapeños Into A Simple, Spicy Appetizer

There's a reason crescent rolls are an enduring staple in countless kitchens. When heated, the pre-made dough transforms into flaky, buttery buns that are always a hit at breakfast, lunch, or dinner. While they're incredible on their own, crescent rolls also make elevating appetizers like jalapeño poppers a lot easier.

Spicy, cheesy, and the star of every snack table, jalapeño poppers are a quick app that's ready to serve in no time. They're usually wrapped in bacon, coated in breadcrumbs, or served bare, but stuffing the peppers into crescent rolls is an equally delicious choice. This "peppers in a blanket" method makes the poppers a touch heartier and more complex, adding a softness that gently eases the tongue into the fiery furnaces of the jalapeños.

Making crescent roll-wrapped jalapeño poppers takes just a few short steps. Like all the best treats, the recipe starts with a block of cream cheese. Once the cheese is softened, mix some with green onions and shredded cheddar in a bowl, and set aside. Cut the jalapeños in half vertically, and scoop the seeds out (or leave them in if you can handle the heat). Stuff the cream cheese mixture into each jalapeño half, before wrapping crescent dough horizontally across each pepper. Bake the poppers at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes, or until the rolls are golden brown.