Store-Bought Crescent Rolls Turn Jalapeños Into A Simple, Spicy Appetizer
There's a reason crescent rolls are an enduring staple in countless kitchens. When heated, the pre-made dough transforms into flaky, buttery buns that are always a hit at breakfast, lunch, or dinner. While they're incredible on their own, crescent rolls also make elevating appetizers like jalapeño poppers a lot easier.
Spicy, cheesy, and the star of every snack table, jalapeño poppers are a quick app that's ready to serve in no time. They're usually wrapped in bacon, coated in breadcrumbs, or served bare, but stuffing the peppers into crescent rolls is an equally delicious choice. This "peppers in a blanket" method makes the poppers a touch heartier and more complex, adding a softness that gently eases the tongue into the fiery furnaces of the jalapeños.
Making crescent roll-wrapped jalapeño poppers takes just a few short steps. Like all the best treats, the recipe starts with a block of cream cheese. Once the cheese is softened, mix some with green onions and shredded cheddar in a bowl, and set aside. Cut the jalapeños in half vertically, and scoop the seeds out (or leave them in if you can handle the heat). Stuff the cream cheese mixture into each jalapeño half, before wrapping crescent dough horizontally across each pepper. Bake the poppers at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes, or until the rolls are golden brown.
Spice up your appetizer game with these jalapeño popper ideas
The simplicity of a recipe doesn't mean it lacks flavor. Add one extra component to these three-ingredient jalapeño poppers for an equally simple snack that's still brimming with flavor. While the peppers do provide a spicy kick, adding in chorizo can take things to the next level. The smoky and somewhat sweet pork elevates jalapeños' earthy heat with some savory meatiness. Crumbled, spiced tofu and vegan cream cheese can also easily be used to make a plant-based version of the treat.
For a slightly different take on the crescent roll-wrapped poppers, chop up some jalapeños and fold them into the cream cheese base — this gives the appetizer subtle pops of spice, along with a variety of flavor in each bite. Along with the peppers, add in mozzarella, minced garlic, bacon bits, and crispy panko for extra depth and some crunch. Scoop a small amount of the jalapeño-cream cheese mixture onto the widest part of a crescent dough triangle, before rolling it up and baking.
To really make an impact with your jalapeño poppers, switch up the type of dough you wrap them in. For example, sweet Hawaiian-flavored crescent rolls have a honeyed taste that's perfect against the zesty jalapeño pepper. Sliced pineapples and some barbecue sauce amp things up with a tangy twist, while Canadian bacon can finish off the hearty appetizer.