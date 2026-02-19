This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona, Hands Down

There are a lot of places that come to mind when you think of good pizza, be it the classic Neapolitan-style of the Old World or one of the various styles from across the U.S., but Arizona likely isn't one of them. The Grand Canyon state is better known for, well, the Grand Canyon, among many other natural wonders. But truth be told, some of the very best pies in the country — and perhaps the world — can be found in Phoenix, Arizona, at a spot called Pizzeria Bianco.

While it is now a limited chain, with six restaurants located across Phoenix and Los Angeles, the restaurant that represents Arizona on our list of the best pizza places in every state started in the late 1980s with just one location, originally tucked into the back of a grocery store. From that humble beginning, the rise of Chris Bianco's career as a pizza maker and restaurateur has been meteoric.

In 2003, Bianco won the first James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southwest, and, notably, was the first pizzaiolo to be so honored. He was also the star of the first episode of the pizza-centric season of "Chef's Table." That same year, Bianco was again honored by the James Beard Foundation as an "Outstanding Restaurateur" — so it's no wonder that Gordon Ramsay also ranked it among the best pizza restaurants. Clearly, with accolades like that, we hardly need to sell his restaurants further, but if incredible pizza isn't worth celebrating, what is?