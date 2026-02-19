This Sweet And Salty Treat Is A Hidden Gem Hiding In Costco's Aisles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco fans know that the warehouse club is a great place to buy good quality meat at low prices and to stock up on bulk items, be they kitchen basics like olive oil or household cleaning supplies. But real Costco shoppers know that not everything the brand offers comes in large quantities that will last you six months, particularly in its snack and food offerings. Along with drinks and some frozen foods, one of Costco's five best hidden gems from 2025 is a sweet and salty treat that some Costco members claim will only be around for a short time in your home, given its deliciousness.

Edward Marc Snappers Milk Chocolate Caramel & Pretzel Clusters seem to hit all the notes one might be looking for in a dessert-like snack, as they are sweet, salty, and crunchy. They're also both a bit creamy and chewy due to the milk chocolate and caramel textures. Chocolate and salt are a perfectly contrasting duo, and if you aren't already, you should always add salt when cooking with chocolate, as salt helps bring out the flavors and aids in helping us better taste the natural sweetness in chocolate.

If you've ever had chocolate caramel turtles before, the Milk Chocolate Caramel & Pretzel Clusters have the same idea behind the sweet treat, but swap pecans for salted pretzels instead. The snack's trio of textures comes from the crispy, crunchy pretzels that are connected and held together by a circle of creamy, soft caramel. Of course, all of this is covered with a drizzle of milk chocolate that melts in your mouth with each bite.