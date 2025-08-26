Add This To Everything But The Kitchen Sink Cookies And They'll Be A Crowd Favorite

You've compiled pretzel pieces, chocolate chips, candies, and potato chips, and are ready to embark on a wild culinary journey. Although you might think a recipe for everything but the kitchen sink cookies — also known as compost cookies — has everything in them to be decadently delicious, there's one ingredient in particular that deserves special attention. Just as browning butter can help you add more flavor to your chocolate chip cookies, using brown butter to make these unhinged treats can take your kitchen sink cookies to the next level, maximizing the complexity and flavor of the ingredients you're tossing into the mixer.

Brown butter is the result of typical butter that has been carefully melted to a golden brown color. Including this extra step in your baking process means that your cookies will have a nuttier, caramel-tasting profile due to the Maillard reaction, which is what happens when proteins and sugars heat up together.

Using brown butter to make baked goods can help elevate the flavors that are already present in a recipe, as well as bring that wow factor that might be difficult to pinpoint but ultimately makes a noticeable appearance. That said, making brown butter can be tricky, and you'll need to pay close attention to its color and aroma once the slab of butter hits the pan.