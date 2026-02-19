You May Want To Think Twice Before Ordering Queso At A Mexican Restaurant Again
It brings us no pleasure to say this, but queso isn't necessarily health food. Tasting Table talked to Angel Luk, the registered dietitian behind Food Mysteries, about why she might advise against indulging in some chips and queso at a Mexican restaurant. "The saturated fat content can be quite high," Luk says, "so for people who have high cholesterol levels, queso can eat up a significant part of their daily saturated fat 'budget.'"
Queso is absolutely delicious, and if your diet allows for it, by all means dig in. But if you have a restricted diet or are watching your cholesterol and saturated fat intake, queso dip may not be the best choice.
Another problem is that when Luk says that the saturated fat content is high, it's really hard to nail down specifics. "It highly depends on the restaurant's recipe and what they determine to be a serving size," she says. One recipe could end up being significantly higher than another. For instance, an appetizer portion of Miguel's Queso at Yard House has 43 grams of saturated fat. A side of queso blanco from Chipotle has 12 grams of saturated fat. The American Heart Association recommends that for a 2,000 calorie diet you consume no more than 13 grams of saturated fat per day.
Queso is saturated with more than goodness
If you're concerned about the amount of saturated fat in your diet but still love queso, Luk has some ideas about what you can do. "What I would recommend is to go online and review the restaurant's publicly available nutrition information and/or ask for it in person so you can make an informed decision," she says. She also has tips to lower those numbers.
"If you're buying takeout Mexican food to enjoy at home," Luk says, "I would suggest mixing queso with some plain, lower fat yogurt to not only decrease the total saturated fat but also raise the protein and calcium content." You get more dip and consume less of the saturated fat overall this way. Plus, it's great for sharing. Pick the right brand of Greek yogurt and it can add a tangy zip to the queso, too.
"If you're at a Mexican restaurant," Luk continues, "you could mix the queso with plain, lower fat sour cream." Again, this allows you to share with a friend if you're having nachos or, if it's just for you, it gives you more dip with less of what you want to avoid.
You can always indulge by following our tips to make your own queso and include lower fat ingredients. That way you know exactly what you're getting and can still enjoy. Make sure you choose the right cheese and look for other ways to maximize flavor while minimizing saturated fats so you can still snack without worrying about your intake.