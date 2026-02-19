You May Want To Think Twice Before Ordering Queso At A Mexican Restaurant Again

If you're concerned about the amount of saturated fat in your diet but still love queso, Luk has some ideas about what you can do. "What I would recommend is to go online and review the restaurant's publicly available nutrition information and/or ask for it in person so you can make an informed decision," she says. She also has tips to lower those numbers.

"If you're buying takeout Mexican food to enjoy at home," Luk says, "I would suggest mixing queso with some plain, lower fat yogurt to not only decrease the total saturated fat but also raise the protein and calcium content." You get more dip and consume less of the saturated fat overall this way. Plus, it's great for sharing. Pick the right brand of Greek yogurt and it can add a tangy zip to the queso, too.

"If you're at a Mexican restaurant," Luk continues, "you could mix the queso with plain, lower fat sour cream." Again, this allows you to share with a friend if you're having nachos or, if it's just for you, it gives you more dip with less of what you want to avoid.

You can always indulge by following our tips to make your own queso and include lower fat ingredients. That way you know exactly what you're getting and can still enjoy. Make sure you choose the right cheese and look for other ways to maximize flavor while minimizing saturated fats so you can still snack without worrying about your intake.