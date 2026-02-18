Pick Up This Canned Fruit At Dollar Tree For Cheaper Desserts

The most important thing to remember about working with these peaches is that they are already coated in a thick syrup, so you'll want to drain them well before using them, or consider how their sweetness might affect the other components of your dessert.

For one, you can turn canned fruit into a cobbler with the help of cake mix. Cover your peaches and syrup with dry cake mix and add pats of butter on top (not mixing) before baking it. The syrup is sweet enough, so you won't need to add any additional sugar (though you can add your favorite Dollar Tree spices, like cinnamon, for complexity). You don't have to go far to stock up on everything you need for this recipe either; Dollar Tree carries cake mix at an affordable price — and don't forget to grab the ice cream for serving.

If you're looking for a simple sweet treat and have access to a Ninja CREAMi, try making a one-ingredient sorbet by freezing the peaches and syrup and blending it on the sorbet setting. Alternatively, add the sliced fruit to the top of your ice cream; it works best with basic vanilla, though graham cracker, sweet cream, or French vanilla are all candidates worthy of a peachy upgrade.