Pyrex Vs Anchor Hocking: How The Glass Cookware Actually Compares
Glass cookware is known for its heat retention properties to flawlessly bake food — and keep it warm once it's done cooking. But when selecting glass cookware, is there really much of a difference between two of the top household brands on the market, Pyrex and Anchor Hocking? While Pyrex is perhaps the more recognizable glassware brand name, Anchor Hocking (the brand with its signature anchor image on its measuring cups) was actually started in Ohio 10 years before Pyrex opened its business in New York in 1915.
When choosing the right glass cookware, it really comes down to a balance of durability and heat-resistance so the dishes can withstand the high temperatures of the oven. Back in the day, both Pyrex and Anchor Hocking glassware were made from high-heat-resistant borosilicate. But glass cookware from both brands today is now made from a tempered glass material called soda-lime (composed of soda, lime, and silica). With basically the same glass composition, the two brands don't differ much in functionality when it comes to baking a variety of dishes in the oven. You can even use soda-lime glass dishes in an air fryer. As long as you avoid cooking certain dishes in glass, such as broiled items, both cookware brands should be able to stand the heat (just be sure to keep the temperature around or under 425 degrees Fahrenheit).
The two glassware brands feature different cookware styles
While the glass used to make both Pyrex and Anchor Hocking brands today is similar, if you're a collector of retro dishware, you can spot vintage Pyrex or Anchor Hocking glassware at secondhand or thrift stores. Aside from collector items, the brand you choose could very well come down to brand loyalty or aesthetic design. For instance, both Pyrex and Anchor Hocking feature glass cookware that also doubles as meal prep or leftover storage with tightly fitting lids to keep your food secure and fresh. However, Pyrex makes Snapware, another recognizable household name. While Anchor Hocking also features class cookware with lids, if brand recognition is important to you, you may reach for Pyrex's offerings.
For glass cookware with a bit of flair, both brands offer items with decorative and embellished designs. For instance, Pyrex sells cookware and bowls in different sculpted glass textures and tinted varieties, which can add style and presentation to your homemade loaded enchilada bake. Anchor Hocking also has its own styled glassware variations, such as its line of deep glass baking dishes and embossed pieces, such as engraved glass pie pans and baking dishes with textured studded borders. Overall, which glass cookware you choose will largely come down to personal preference.