Pyrex Vs Anchor Hocking: How The Glass Cookware Actually Compares

Glass cookware is known for its heat retention properties to flawlessly bake food — and keep it warm once it's done cooking. But when selecting glass cookware, is there really much of a difference between two of the top household brands on the market, Pyrex and Anchor Hocking? While Pyrex is perhaps the more recognizable glassware brand name, Anchor Hocking (the brand with its signature anchor image on its measuring cups) was actually started in Ohio 10 years before Pyrex opened its business in New York in 1915.

When choosing the right glass cookware, it really comes down to a balance of durability and heat-resistance so the dishes can withstand the high temperatures of the oven. Back in the day, both Pyrex and Anchor Hocking glassware were made from high-heat-resistant borosilicate. But glass cookware from both brands today is now made from a tempered glass material called soda-lime (composed of soda, lime, and silica). With basically the same glass composition, the two brands don't differ much in functionality when it comes to baking a variety of dishes in the oven. You can even use soda-lime glass dishes in an air fryer. As long as you avoid cooking certain dishes in glass, such as broiled items, both cookware brands should be able to stand the heat (just be sure to keep the temperature around or under 425 degrees Fahrenheit).