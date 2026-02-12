Avoid Cooking These 5 Foods In A Glass Dish

At some point or another, you've probably fantasized about having access to a fully equipped kitchen, with specialized dishes for any recipe you might want to create. The reality is that we're limited by what we have access to, and, for the most part, each item of cookware will need to be used for a variety of situations. While you might think that as long as your dish is labeled as oven-safe, you're good to go. Knowing when to choose metal or glass pans really does make a difference. It's not that one is better than the other, but each has its strengths and weaknesses. A couple of things glass shouldn't be used for are broiled dishes and baked sweets.

In general, glass dishes are great for things like casseroles. They're slow to heat up, but keep things warmer for longer when they come out of the oven. They're also non-reactive, so if you're working with acidic foods such as tomato, reach for glass. Glass does have its downsides, however. It's not great for browning or cooking at very high temperatures, which limits what you can make in it. Here are some foods you should avoid cooking in glass dishes.