This Aldi Tote Bag Is Sturdy Enough For More Than Grocery Runs
Can you ever have too many tote bags? If your answer is decidedly "no," you'd be correct. These bags are incredibly useful for everything from carrying groceries, packing up clothes, storage, and even heading to the beach. While Amazon offers a great selection and far too many prints to choose from, when shopping for a tote bag, the better option is to visit to your local Aldi.
Aldi's Live in Style Foldable Utility Storage Tote bags come with an inner pocket and Velcro closures, which help prevent the contents from spilling out. The cute totes have also captivated shoppers online, who are not afraid to share when they find one of them in stock. The one caveat shoppers note is that the $10 bags aren't as durable as name brand Thirty-One totes.
Even so, if you need something that can contain clothes, snacks, and general "stuff," it might just be your girl. "It's our designated random-crap-that-needs-to-go-to-another-part-of-the-house bag and sometimes used to keep stuff together in the car," said one Reddit user.
The pros and cons of Aldi's Live in Style bag and how to score one
On Reddit, folks have shared that one of the biggest shortcomings of this bag is that it lacks vertical supports around the bottom. While the top has supports that keep it open, the fact that it doesn't have scaffolds on the bottom raises concerns. Others have noted that the Aldi bag is surprisingly durable compared to name-brand products like Thirty-One. One Redditor shared their observations of a name-branded bag and an older-model Aldi one: "The lining of the [Thirty-One] bag is ripping and falling apart. The Aldi bag is holding up great."
Another thing that shoppers have noticed is that the bag is not always stocked — characteristics of the grocer's famed Aldi Finds aisle (also called the Aisle of Shame). "Aldi Finds" products are usually limited-time offerings, so your best bet in trying to score one is to peruse the home goods section regularly; some of the best time to go shopping for Aldi Finds is around 11 a.m. when stores usually restock, ideally on Wednesdays or Sundays.