This Aldi Tote Bag Is Sturdy Enough For More Than Grocery Runs

Can you ever have too many tote bags? If your answer is decidedly "no," you'd be correct. These bags are incredibly useful for everything from carrying groceries, packing up clothes, storage, and even heading to the beach. While Amazon offers a great selection and far too many prints to choose from, when shopping for a tote bag, the better option is to visit to your local Aldi.

Aldi's Live in Style Foldable Utility Storage Tote bags come with an inner pocket and Velcro closures, which help prevent the contents from spilling out. The cute totes have also captivated shoppers online, who are not afraid to share when they find one of them in stock. The one caveat shoppers note is that the $10 bags aren't as durable as name brand Thirty-One totes.

Even so, if you need something that can contain clothes, snacks, and general "stuff," it might just be your girl. "It's our designated random-crap-that-needs-to-go-to-another-part-of-the-house bag and sometimes used to keep stuff together in the car," said one Reddit user.