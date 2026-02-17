Bruce Springsteen Won't Touch This American Beer Brand

In 1975, Bruce Springsteen released the song "Jungleland", in which he sang about a "barefoot girl sitting on the hood of a Dodge, drinking warm beer in the soft summer rain". Half a century later, we may not know who the girl was or why she was barefoot, but we can make one very educated guess — she wasn't drinking Budweiser, a beer The Boss disliked enough to call it out in his band's rider.

Details from the 37-page rider were published by The News Gazette. And while the headlines focused on Springsteen's request for broth-heavy chicken soup, or the eight love seats in the dressing room, there's one epic, easy-to-miss, two-word takedown. Included in the rider are six bottles of beer, with the caveat: "not Budweiser".

Budweiser is an iconic American brand, and it flaunts the fact: Its recent Superbowl commercial signs off with the slogan, "Budweiser isn't only made in America; it's made of America". Well, it definitely wasn't made for this American icon, whose rider did include bottles of Belvedere Vodka, Santa Monica Pinot Grigio, and three kinds of Bai 5-brand beverages — Congo Pear, Costa Rica Clementine, and Kula Watermelon. Incidentally, Budweiser finds itself on the list of beer brands fans have been side-eyeing over rising prices, not that cost would have been of any concern to Springsteen. He just has a preference for "high quality beers" according to the rider.