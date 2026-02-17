'Above And Beyond' — One Long Beach Steakhouse Pairs Standout Service With Surf And Turf

Sitting just south of the city of Los Angeles, Long Beach is known for many things, from incredible and authentic Cambodian food to it's world-class Aquarium of the Pacific to being the hometown of the band Sublime. Being a city situated right on the water has its perks, from incredible views to fresh seafood straight from the Pacific Ocean. One steakhouse perched right at the edge of the water has both of those advantages in spades, in addition to stellar service that exceeds customer expectations.

Listed as one of our 20 best restaurants in Long Beach, Queensview Steakhouse offers not only incredible surf and turf cuisine, but also serves up amazing views of the Queen Mary ocean liner, which bears a striking resemblance to the original Titanic. What stands out most in online reviews of the steakhouse, however, is the friendly and attentive service that diners receive from the staff. On Yelp, one reviewer said that the restaurant's manager "truly went above and beyond," noting that the entire team at Queensview Steakhouse "was attentive, warm, and genuinely welcoming." Another diner on Yelp echoed this by praising the restaurant and its spectacular view, noting that "the food was above and beyond what was expected." A large number of Google reviewers also specifically praise the service at the restaurant, using terms like "exceptional," "spectacular," and "absolutely outstanding."