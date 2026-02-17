'Above And Beyond' — One Long Beach Steakhouse Pairs Standout Service With Surf And Turf
Sitting just south of the city of Los Angeles, Long Beach is known for many things, from incredible and authentic Cambodian food to it's world-class Aquarium of the Pacific to being the hometown of the band Sublime. Being a city situated right on the water has its perks, from incredible views to fresh seafood straight from the Pacific Ocean. One steakhouse perched right at the edge of the water has both of those advantages in spades, in addition to stellar service that exceeds customer expectations.
Listed as one of our 20 best restaurants in Long Beach, Queensview Steakhouse offers not only incredible surf and turf cuisine, but also serves up amazing views of the Queen Mary ocean liner, which bears a striking resemblance to the original Titanic. What stands out most in online reviews of the steakhouse, however, is the friendly and attentive service that diners receive from the staff. On Yelp, one reviewer said that the restaurant's manager "truly went above and beyond," noting that the entire team at Queensview Steakhouse "was attentive, warm, and genuinely welcoming." Another diner on Yelp echoed this by praising the restaurant and its spectacular view, noting that "the food was above and beyond what was expected." A large number of Google reviewers also specifically praise the service at the restaurant, using terms like "exceptional," "spectacular," and "absolutely outstanding."
Beautiful views and stellar service await
In addition to dedicated service, customers also applaud Queensview Steakhouse's impressive menu. Along with raw bar items, seafood appetizers, and options from the sushi bar, the menu features all the classics you might expect to find at a steakhouse, with various cuts of steak like prime New York strips, a 30 day dry-aged and bone-in ribeye, and even a prime porterhouse for two, all of which are finished with a garlic herb butter. Traditional sauces like béarnaise are offered, along with a fresh horseradish cream and chimichurri. A section of the steak and chops portion of the menu even includes a build-your-own surf and turf selection for the ultimate dinner duo, where you can add on seared sea scallops, a lobster tail, grilled shrimp, or a jumbo lump crab cake — all perfect for a luxurious and decadent seaside dining experience.
A traditional steakhouse experience isn't complete without decadent sides to go along with your surf and turf meal, and Queensview Steakhouse boasts an equally large number of vegetable and side dish options. Diners can choose from classics like potato gratin, oven roasted mushrooms, and whipped mashed potatoes, along with twists like poblano creamed corn or lobster mac & cheese.
The bar menu also has exciting cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Queensview Steakhouse also offers a wide selection of diner-approved, after-dinner drinks like ports, brandies and cognacs, as well as aperitifs and digestifs all to accompany its short but sweet dessert menu that features options like a warm butter cake and bourbon caramel crème brûlée.