The Go-Spot In New York For Baseball-Sized Meatballs That Food Network's Guy Fieri Can't Resist

Guy Fieri has dined at so many different restaurants all over the country as part of his work on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives". And with no end in sight for the long-running TV show, or his own food and beverage empire, the celebrity chef will no doubt be adding many more locations to the list. So, you think he'd be pretty hard to impress, but sometimes a spot will produce a dish he just can't resist, like the famous meatballs from Mulberry Italian Ristorante in Upstate New York.

Fieri visited the cozy Lackawanna restaurant to film a segment for a 2010 episode of Triple D titled "Homegrown and Homemade." The draw was originally Mulberry's scratch made lasagna, but it was the baseball-sized meatball that really blew him away. The gigantic meatballs are made using a mix of ground beef and pork that's hand-rolled with fresh breadcrumbs, basil, parsley, and various seasonings like garlic, dried oregano, and parmesan cheese.

A little egg, extra virgin olive oil, and warm water are also utilized to create a succulent, flavor-packed meatball that's been blowing customers away for years. Fieri said upon tasting one, "That's a great meatball. Really nice and tender. Melts in your mouth. Big flavor. Cut it with a fork, it stays together — yet when you put it in your mouth, it just dissolves. Delicious."