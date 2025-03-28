The Key To Light, Pillowy Gnocchi Starts With The Absolute Best Flour

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gnocchi is one of the most unique types of pasta because it's made with potatoes or other root vegetables like this recipe for sweet potato gnocchi or this carrot gnocchi. However, flour is the other key ingredient in gnocchi, and the type of flour you choose will make or break its texture. In an interview with Tasting Table, chef Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons tells us the best type of flour for the lightest, most pillowy gnocchi.

Chef Isidori recommends 00 flour, specifically the Caputo brand. Also known as double zero or doppio zero, 00 flour is commonly used to make pizza and pasta. It's made with soft wheat as opposed to hard wheat, which equates to a low protein content. "Low protein content minimizes gluten development, resulting in light, tender, and pillowy gnocchi," Isidori said. "High-protein flour can make gnocchi dense and chewy, which is not the texture you are looking for." You can buy Caputo 00 flour on Amazon, and the company even offers a specific flour for pasta fresca e gnocchi.

Double zero flour is typical for most pasta types. However, it might not be a good idea to mix it with another type of flour when making gnocchi, according to Isidori. "[With] other pastas, you can incorporate semolina into the mix to enhance the texture, and it makes it a bit more sturdy, which is why it's not good for pillowy gnocchi," Isidori said.