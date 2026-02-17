Texas' Best Burger Comes From A 100-Year-Old Spot Still Run By The Same Family

While we have Texas to thank for plenty of iconic foods, beef is usually top of mind when the state's cuisine comes to mind. Whether it's Tex-Mex ground beef tacos or traditional brisket, Texas can't get enough beef, which makes sense given its massive beef cattle industry. Texans love their iconic homegrown burger chain, Whataburger, but there's one small burger spot in North Texas that has been providing hamburgers to the Lone Star state for almost 35 years longer.

Featured in our list of the absolute best burgers in every U.S. state, Herd's Hamburgers has been a staple in North Texas for more than a century. Located about an hour and 15-minute drive northwest of Fort Worth, the small town of Jacksboro has been home to Herd's Hamburgers for a staggering 110 years. Opened in 1916, Herd's Hamburgers has been owned and operated by the same extended family since its opening. The current burger joint moved from its original location to its current location in 1980, but the ethos and burgers have remained the same since the restaurant's inception in the early 1900s.

Herd's Hamburgers was ahead of its time, as they've been making smash burgers for decades, long before they became massively trendy. Its unique, slightly-smashed style of burgers are cooked with the bun resting on top of the patty after they've been flipped to absorb a bit of grease from heavily seasoned cast iron griddles.