3 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes Freezing Seafood

Freezing seafood seems like it should be a two-step process: open freezer, put fish in, but it's deceptively unforgiving. Fish and shellfish are mostly water (just like us!), with delicate muscle fibers and comparatively low connective tissue, which means small mistakes in freezing technique have noticeable quality consequences once thawed. Unlike red meat, which has a dense structure and intramuscular fat to buffer damage, seafood can't hide any missteps, ruining your filet with dry, mushy textures and the spectrum of stale flavors that come from both lipid oxidation and that certain aroma that only the ambiance of a freezer can impart.

Tasting Table spoke with Franklin Becker, chef and owner of Manhattan seafood restaurant, Point Seven, to share the most common freezing problems, most of which come down to technique. Fortunately, they're avoidable, and following a few intentional steps can make a big difference.

Seafood is especially vulnerable because its proteins tend to denature more easily than those of land animals. While freezing is a good preservation method, it defeats the purpose if it causes structural harm and degrades quality. It's worth following the guidelines and making some intentional adjustments to avoid the three most common freezing mistakes, because good fish is worth treating right.