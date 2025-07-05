The 3-Step Solution To Save Freezer-Burned Meat

Reaching into your freezer only to discover the meat you carefully packaged and stored away has fallen victim to freezer-burn is disappointing. It may be tempting to just toss the frosty, gray meat, but hold your horses. That freezer-burned steak can actually be saved and used with just a few extra minutes of effort and a little bit of elbow grease. In three simple steps you can easily revive your freezer-burned meat and make it usable again.

First, defrost the meat so it isn't rock hard. The recommended method for thawing meat is in the refrigerator to prevent bacteria growth. Next, examine which pieces are freezer-burned and slice them off, keeping in mind that ground meat will be easier to slice if it is still partially frozen. Finally, utilize a brine to restore moisture and mask the stale, burnt flavor. On a scientific level, freezer-burn is essentially loss of moisture and creates unpleasant flavors and textures in meat. Fattier meats or those with higher water content like fish are often much more susceptible to freezer-burn and should be packaged with extra care. The foolproof method for preventing freezer-burn is to use a vacuum sealer for all meats going into the freezer. Keeping as much air as possible away from the surface of the meat is key in making it last long in the freezer and come out looking and tasting as fresh as when you first bought it.