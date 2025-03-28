Prevent Freezer-Burnt Steaks For Good With This Foolproof Technique
Freezing steaks is a great way to save some money by buying an expensive ingredient in bulk ... until you pull them out and realize they're freezer burned. Losing a steak in the fridge is one thing, but losing an entire group of steaks you were eagerly anticipating is a true kitchen disaster. And unfortunately, it's all too easy. Freezers have a way of tricking us like so much technology does, seeming like you can just throw whatever you need in and the cold air will take care of the rest. But there is a reason the frozen food you buy is packaged so tightly: You can't dismiss the effect that air has on food, even in the freezer. So to tackle this concern, we reached out to an expert, Troy Guard, owner of Guard & Grace and the owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group, to ask about the best techniques for preventing freezer-burnt steak.
There is one step that Guard thinks is essential, telling us, "Always wrap them up. You don't want air getting to the meat because that's what leads to oxidation and freezer burn." And freezer burn isn't just about appearances or some extra moisture. Guard warned us, "if you just toss a steak in the freezer unwrapped, it's going to dry out and lose flavor fast." While there are a few ways that you can package your favorite cuts of steaks for freezing, he has a clear preference: "Vacuum sealing is the best way to go."
Vacuum seal or tightly wrap steaks to give them the best protection from freezer burn
We asked why vacuum sealing is the best option, and Guard told us, "It gets rid of all the air and keeps the steak as fresh as possible." Freezer burn is as much about air as it is the cold, as the formation of ice crystals on the outside of your meat is coming from a process of dehydration, which is what damages your steaks the most. Guard explained, "It's mostly about flavor and texture. Freezer burn won't make a steak unsafe to eat, but it will make it dry and tough, which nobody wants. Keeping air out helps preserve that fresh-from-the-butcher taste."
There are a few other steps you can take to maximize the effectiveness of vacuum sealing too. First, patting them dry removes moisture that could end up forming ice crystals inside your seal. Then, it actually helps to freeze your steaks briefly beforehand, because they will freeze quicker and thus develop smaller interior ice crystals, which preserves the steak's texture better. When that's done, vacuum seal the frozen steak to protect it from the air. Even with a vacuum bag a second layer can also help to protect your steak, so finish by wrapping it in foil or putting it in a freezer bag. If you don't have a vacuum sealer for your steak, Guard says, "Wrap it really well in plastic wrap, then foil, and put it in a freezer bag."
Watch how long your sealed steaks have been in the freezer
Even with all the best precautions, a frozen steak can't stave off freezer burn or a decline in quality forever. Guard says, "Personally, I like to use frozen steaks within three months. They'll last longer, but three months keeps them at their best." You can hold onto your frozen steaks longer than that, and they should be safe from freezer burn for up to six months, but they won't be quite as good as if you had used them sooner. They may even last up to a year, but that's the time limit where you start risking freezer burn or seeing the signs that your steak has gone bad and should be thrown out.
The great thing about properly frozen steaks is that they remain just as usable as fresh once they are thawed. This is done easily by moving the wrapped steak to the fridge for up to a day, unwrapping it halfway through the thaw, and patting it dry. After that, Guard tells us, "You don't need to do anything different. However you'd season a fresh steak, do the same for a thawed one." This means you can use your frozen steak in any of your favorite steak recipes without worrying or adjustments. He did have one caveat, however, explaining, "The key is to cook it right away after thawing. Don't leave it sitting in the fridge for days after it's defrosted." That's one precaution we don't think anyone will have a problem taking.