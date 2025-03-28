Prevent Freezer-Burnt Steaks For Good With This Foolproof Technique

Freezing steaks is a great way to save some money by buying an expensive ingredient in bulk ... until you pull them out and realize they're freezer burned. Losing a steak in the fridge is one thing, but losing an entire group of steaks you were eagerly anticipating is a true kitchen disaster. And unfortunately, it's all too easy. Freezers have a way of tricking us like so much technology does, seeming like you can just throw whatever you need in and the cold air will take care of the rest. But there is a reason the frozen food you buy is packaged so tightly: You can't dismiss the effect that air has on food, even in the freezer. So to tackle this concern, we reached out to an expert, Troy Guard, owner of Guard & Grace and the owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group, to ask about the best techniques for preventing freezer-burnt steak.

There is one step that Guard thinks is essential, telling us, "Always wrap them up. You don't want air getting to the meat because that's what leads to oxidation and freezer burn." And freezer burn isn't just about appearances or some extra moisture. Guard warned us, "if you just toss a steak in the freezer unwrapped, it's going to dry out and lose flavor fast." While there are a few ways that you can package your favorite cuts of steaks for freezing, he has a clear preference: "Vacuum sealing is the best way to go."