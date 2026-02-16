The Only 2 Pots You Will Ever Need, According To Gordon Ramsay
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pots are some of the first items you purchase when shopping for kitchen supplies, and while they are absolutely essential, you certainly don't need one of every shape, kind, and color. Not only will this create clutter in your cupboard, but it is also simply unnecessary. Even Gordon Ramsay, the king of the kitchen himself, agrees; in fact, for the average home cook, he thinks just two pots is plenty.
In a YouTube video, Ramsay shared his ultimate kitchen kit, which includes items such as a kitchen scale, a grater, and a casserole dish. One of Ramsay's best tips for home chefs is his advice to keep the saucepans and pots to a minimum. "You don't need a collection of 10," he says. "All you really need is two — a medium sized one, followed by a large one." He acknowledges that a small sauce pan is useful for cooking rice or heating up sauces but that a big pot gives you more space overall. Plus, it allows you to cook in bulk, which is perfect if you're looking to save money and meal prep at the start of the week. While Ramsay doesn't think you need to be excessive with your saucepan and pot purchasing, he does recommend getting a matching lid for both pots, as this will help them heat up fast.
What to look for when purchasing a kitchen pot
Regardless of material, Ramsay says that the secret behind a great sauce pan is the bottom. He recommends looking for a high-quality pot with a heavier bottom, since it will conduct more heat. Buying a pot with a thinner bottom is one of the red flags to watch for when purchasing cookware because they are far more likely to cause burning. So, if you take Ramsay's advice and stick to buying two pots, make sure that they're from a reputable brand. That way, it's more likely that they will last for years instead of months. This stainless steel one from Nutrichef, for instance, has a weighted bottom, and it comes in a wide range of sizes so you can choose your preferred medium and large sizes. It may be on the pricier side, but a good pot is worth the investment.
In addition to choosing a high-quality pot, it's important that you focus on keeping your pots nice and clean. Regardless of how much money you spend, if you don't take care of your cookware, it won't last long. To do this, you'll want to read up about the material of your pots. Copper, stainless steel, and aluminum all have little cleaning quirks, so doing research is essential to prolonging their lives. Ina Garten keeps her 40-year-old pots and pans shiny by keeping them out of the dishwasher and soaking pots with sticky residue overnight, but the more modern pot might be dishwasher-safe. Ultimately, when it comes to buying new cookware, research is always step one to success.