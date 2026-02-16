The Only 2 Pots You Will Ever Need, According To Gordon Ramsay

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pots are some of the first items you purchase when shopping for kitchen supplies, and while they are absolutely essential, you certainly don't need one of every shape, kind, and color. Not only will this create clutter in your cupboard, but it is also simply unnecessary. Even Gordon Ramsay, the king of the kitchen himself, agrees; in fact, for the average home cook, he thinks just two pots is plenty.

In a YouTube video, Ramsay shared his ultimate kitchen kit, which includes items such as a kitchen scale, a grater, and a casserole dish. One of Ramsay's best tips for home chefs is his advice to keep the saucepans and pots to a minimum. "You don't need a collection of 10," he says. "All you really need is two — a medium sized one, followed by a large one." He acknowledges that a small sauce pan is useful for cooking rice or heating up sauces but that a big pot gives you more space overall. Plus, it allows you to cook in bulk, which is perfect if you're looking to save money and meal prep at the start of the week. While Ramsay doesn't think you need to be excessive with your saucepan and pot purchasing, he does recommend getting a matching lid for both pots, as this will help them heat up fast.