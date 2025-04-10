How Ina Garten Keeps Her 40-Year-Old Pots And Pans Shiny

Everyone loves Ina Garten's classic, comforting, home-cooked dishes and easygoing tips for hosting, but you don't always see the messier side of things in her kitchen. Even for the most revealing celebrity chefs, the show usually stops the second dinner is served. We may see the mistakes leading up to a finished dish or where they get their ingredients, but anyone who cooks at home knows that is only part of the battle. Every big dinner you cook is bound to leave a mountain of pots and pans to clean, and keeping them in great condition will save effort and money in the future. So how does a consummate hostess like Garten do it? Like so many other things she does in the kitchen, she actually keeps it pretty simple with soap, water, and patience.

Garten has revealed that her big trick for keeping pots and pans going over decades is to be gentle and avoid using the dishwasher if possible, especially if there are bits of food still caked on the surface. It turns out that the intense heat of the dishwasher can actually cook some of the food onto pans permanently before it gets it off. Instead, Garten opts for a much more low-tech approach to cleaning, and even for tougher jobs with caked-on food, she instead opts to soak her pans overnight in the sink.