The West Hollywood Pub Elizabeth Taylor Often Drank At Loved Her Right Back

Elizabeth Taylor was not only an iconic actress, but a glamorous woman about town — for decades, her many fans took note of where she ate, drank, and socialized. Of the different restaurants and bars across the country Liz Taylor loved, one spot seemed to be a particularly special place of gathering for the star toward the end of her life: The Abbey in Los Angeles.

One of the best destinations in West Hollywood, The Abbey opened in 1991 and was almost immediately a safe haven for the gay community; it quickly became not just a place for coming together but for organizing and activism. AIDS advocacy groups met at The Abbey, as did those fighting for different gay rights over the years, including the legalization of same-sex marriage. Ms. Taylor began frequenting the bar and café around 2006 in her seventies. She was welcomed and celebrated there not just because of her film career but perhaps even more so for her decades-long support of the gay community.

Taylor was one of the fiercest advocates for gay people and fought tirelessly for a cure for AIDS, as well as for patients to be cared for and not ostracized. She spoke out when the rest of Hollywood wouldn't, donated and raised millions, visited hospice patients personally, and helped found amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research. Many of The Abbey's community had lived through the AIDS crisis in the 1980s and '90s, and suddenly had one of their famed crusaders imbibing next to them.