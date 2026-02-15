Why Buffets Struggle With Fried Food Options
Buffets definitely aren't as popular as they once were, but there is some allure to stopping at your favorite all-you-can-eat spot, loading up your plate, and chowing down, trying to get the best value that you can from the sticker price. The seemingly endless vats of food vary depending on the type of buffet you're visiting, but there is one constant that you're likely to see, regardless of whether you're stopping into a Golden Corral or a local Chinese buffet: fried fare galore.
Fried food has its appeal; it's cheap, greasy, and filling — meaning good news for the buffet and bad news for customers. In an exclusive interview with Chowhound, Amie Alexander, registered dietitian at Nutri Peak, mentioned that one of the worst foods that you can get at a buffet is anything fried. They explain that as the food sits, it undergoes oxidation, resulting in an off-putting flavor. And, anyone who has been subjected to hours-old fries knows that some foods just aren't the same after they've been sitting under that heat lamp for hours, allowing the oil to turn the food soggy.
Be selective about what you add to your plate
The unfortunate reality is that there are more fried foods in the buffet line than you may think. French fries might be a given, but greasy fried chicken tenders, tempura veggies, and fried shrimp are also ones that you may want to think twice about. If your heart is set on adding them to your plate, you may want to pay attention to when the staff refills the buffet to ensure that you are getting the freshest possible fare — rather than something that's been steaming in a warming tray for who-knows-how-long. You can also take a couple of test pieces before committing to loading your entire plate with them.
Better yet, make smart swaps for your fried favorites. Roasted potatoes will still give you the same carby goodness as french fries, while baked or grilled meats may be preferable to those that are battered and deep-fried.
