Why Buffets Struggle With Fried Food Options

Buffets definitely aren't as popular as they once were, but there is some allure to stopping at your favorite all-you-can-eat spot, loading up your plate, and chowing down, trying to get the best value that you can from the sticker price. The seemingly endless vats of food vary depending on the type of buffet you're visiting, but there is one constant that you're likely to see, regardless of whether you're stopping into a Golden Corral or a local Chinese buffet: fried fare galore.

Fried food has its appeal; it's cheap, greasy, and filling — meaning good news for the buffet and bad news for customers. In an exclusive interview with Chowhound, Amie Alexander, registered dietitian at Nutri Peak, mentioned that one of the worst foods that you can get at a buffet is anything fried. They explain that as the food sits, it undergoes oxidation, resulting in an off-putting flavor. And, anyone who has been subjected to hours-old fries knows that some foods just aren't the same after they've been sitting under that heat lamp for hours, allowing the oil to turn the food soggy.