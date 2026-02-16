One Fishy Ingredient Changes Garlic Bread Forever (Hear Us Out)

Garlic bread — buttery, savory, and heavenly, the dish is the height of excellence. Yet, it can still ascend to its state of perfection with more than just its core ingredients. Delicious crusty bread, quality olive oil or butter, and fresh garlic are all the bread needs, but a sliver of anchovy takes it to new heights.

The seafood is shedding its reputation as a funky little fish that most people avoid, and we couldn't be more excited. Each little filet holds the power to impart a dynamic umami taste onto food. Like a dollop of miso or broth made from dried mushrooms, the oily skin of anchovies contains an intensely savory taste to amplify food with. Canned anchovies are for more than just Caesar salads — they're stirred into stews, used for pasta sauces, and work as a great garlic bread topping.

The baked good's strong, garlicky flavor meets its match with anchovies. Rather than making garlic bread with extra garlic to satisfy your tastes, amp up the pungency of it with anchovies. Though we can't promise the duo will provide you with the freshest breath, the funk is well worth it. Anchovies' meatiness adds heft to garlic bread while bringing out the earthiness of the allium. They come ready to eat from the can, so you can place the fish atop the bread before serving, or add them a few minutes prior to removing the bread from the oven.