The Worst Store-Bought New England Clam Chowder Comes From A Popular Brand

There are a few things you expect from a bowl of New England clam chowder. You want it to be creamy, flavorful, well-seasoned, and loaded with real clam meat and small chunks of potatoes. It's not the easiest feat to pull off, but it's by no means the hardest dish in the world to perfect, either, especially for a big-name company. So, we had high hopes when testing nine store-bought New England clam chowders. Unfortunately, there was one soup that failed to impress on all fronts: Campbell's Chunky Old Bay-Seasoned Clam Chowder.

Campbell's has been producing chunky soups since 1970, with the Old Bay Seasoning collaboration hitting shelves in 2022. There are so many ways to use Old Bay seasoning, so it's a pairing that makes sense, but our tester felt like the execution just wasn't there. Despite Campbell's promising "generous pieces of hearty clams," the soup was mostly made up of potatoes, which is not what you want from a good New England clam chowder.

Not only was the actual clam meat lacking, but so was that signature briny, salty flavor. Instead, all we could taste was the Old Bay Seasoning and while the iconic blend is delicious, it was just overwhelming. The taste of the clam stock was completely lost, making this feel more like a creamy potato soup, rather than a classic clam chowder.