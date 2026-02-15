Pre-packaged dough is a godsend when you don't have time to make biscuits from scratch. It's ready to toss in the oven, only takes a few minutes, and, thanks to a decades-old packaging design, can stay fresh in the fridge for up to two months. The only con of pre-packaged canned biscuits is that you can hear them from a mile away. The cylinder cardboard container lets out an echoing "pop" when opened and the secret behind the signature sound is pressure.

Once the tube's seal snaps off, carbon dioxide escapes in a rush, leading to the alarming noise. The pressurized tube almost acts as a vacuum seal, keeping the notoriously temperamental biscuit dough fresh (and ready to bake) for weeks. The thick packaging keeps each biscuit uniform and safe for travel, but it also controls the dough's otherwise rapid rise. Leavening agents like baking powder are what make biscuits so light and fluffy, and the aluminum lined tube puts a halt on the expansion until it's smacked open on the counter. Before this tube design, packaged dough would continue to expand, overproof, and spoil.

Aside from the startling noise, breaking open one of Pillsbury's tubular paperboard containers is fairly uneventful, but the first patent for the innovative packaging, secured in 1931 by Kentucky baker Lively B. Willoughby, was a bit harder to navigate.