The Best Way To Store Canned Biscuits (Before And After Opening)

Everyone loves to enjoy a warm, fluffy Southern biscuit straight from the oven, but not all of us have the time to prepare them from scratch. That's where canned biscuit dough comes in. Convenient and stress-free, canned biscuits provide an invaluable shortcut that saves so much time in the kitchen. And due to the vacuum-sealing, canned dough stays fresh for much longer than homemade dough, so it's easy to keep on hand.

The best way to store canned biscuits before opening them is in the refrigerator. They typically have a very long shelf life in the tube, about one to two months, and they can even last past their use-by date. In fact, General Mills, the owner of Pillsbury, claims its canned doughs can be used up to seven days past their expiration dates.

However, any perishable product can deteriorate, so you should always check the dough before eating it. If there is any off-putting smell, discoloration, or signs of mold, teeter on the safe side and toss it. The same goes for a dough that appears excessively sticky or fails to rise, which are also indications that it has expired.