12 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Using Canned Biscuits

Everyone loves a warm, flaky biscuit straight from the oven — especially if you're from the South. But making them from scratch takes time, practice, and a light hand. Mixes make a passable biscuit, but they tend to be on the fluffy side. Canned biscuits are perfect for those who enjoy decadent biscuits but are time-stressed or baking-challenged.

In their own way, these "whomp" biscuits, aptly named because you "whomp 'em" on the edge of the counter to open the package, are just about the ideal convenience product. You can extend the refrigerated product's shelf life by freezing it and thawing it. Plus, the biscuit's versatility makes it excellent for last-minute recipes or upgrading some of your favorite classic desserts. Since these biscuits are relatively bland, you can alter the flavor profile of them easily. We've gone through many a can for those reasons, even though we're experienced in crafting the perfect homemade biscuit.

Still, despite their ease of use, you can make mistakes with canned biscuits. Here are some of the most common, from errors in execution to underestimating the biscuit's value in the kitchen.