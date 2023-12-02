Savory Biscuit Cupcakes Should Be The Star Of Your Next Dinner Party

Canned biscuit dough is a modern miracle that saves us the time, effort, and skill involved in making fluffy, soft biscuits from scratch. If you've ever delighted in a canned biscuit, you've probably noticed their distinguishably flakey layers stacked neatly like a deck of cards; you may have even peeled each layer off to savor one at a time. These delectable layers are the key to savory biscuit cupcakes.

If bakers have taken to sculpting cakes into hamburgers and pizza slices, there's no reason you can't pleasantly surprise dinner party guests with a sweet-looking cupcake fashioned out of buttery flakey biscuits with savory ingredients oozing out of each layer. While you can use scratch-made biscuit dough, canned biscuit dough offers firm yet discernable layers that you can disassemble and mold into a cupcake-shaped meal.

All you need are cupcake tins, biscuit dough, and your favorite savory ingredients to fold into each layer. Layer ingredients like slices of cheese, aromatics, or diced vegetables in between each doughy flake into each cupcake mold. Then use the final layer of dough to enclose each cupcake, creating the classic domed top before brushing with butter and then baking.

While the biscuit-based cakes bake, you can make savory cake frostings, glazes, or garnishes to create a beautifully adorned cupcake that is as visually appealing as it is delicious. Whether you like to lick the frosting first or detach the cupcake top and flip it over to make a biscuit sandwich is up to you.