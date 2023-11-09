Canned Biscuits Are The Key To Easy Chicken And Dumplings That Still Hit The Spot

There are a few different shapes you can form with your canned dough, depending on how big you want your biscuits to be. Try cutting each biscuit into fourths, or even eighths, before dropping the pieces in your soup. Not only will they cook up more quickly, but they'll turn into the ideal size for fitting into your spoon once your dish is done. You can even cut your dough into strips, which will cook up quickly and more evenly than a whole dumpling and are easier to slice with a spoon. If you don't mind the extra step, you can also toss your chopped dough in flour to thicken your soup up even more.

Whichever option you go with, it's crucial to make sure you cook your dumplings for the right amount of time, which will vary depending on their size. Undercooked biscuits are mushy and gummy, while overcooking can cause them to fall apart in your broth. If you're making this dish in the slow cooker, you may also want to blind-bake your dough ahead of time, since your device won't reach the same high temperature as a pot on the stove. To test if yours are done after any cooking method, insert a toothpick — if it emerges clean, and your dumplings are light and fluffy, you're good to go.