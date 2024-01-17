How To Elevate The Taste Of Canned Biscuits With A Slice Of Cheese
All it takes to make your refrigerated canned biscuit dough taste homemade (or, at least just really good) is a slice of cheese. Simply stuff a lovin' slice into the middle of each biscuit before baking them according to package instructions. Savory cheese meets the sweet-savory, buttery biscuits for the ultimate comfort food on its own, or as a warming accouterment to a more elaborate, hearty dish.
For a cheesy kick that's enough to be noticeable without being overkill, stuff each biscuit with a one-ounce slice of cheese. That's roughly the equivalent of two slices cut thinly from the block. For reference, Kraft Singles are a little over ½-ounce per slice each. Alternatively, if you're able to pull your biscuits apart twice each (even though canned dough can be sticky and tough to separate), you could stuff in two layers of ½-ounce cheese slices. The result is a cheesy, gooey, pull-apart biscuit that's comforting and craveable.
To keep the cheese contained instead of watching it melt out all over the baking sheet, place each cheese-stuffed biscuit into a paper cupcake liner and bake these biscuits in a muffin tin according to the package directions. Once they've finished baking, you can choose to leave the paper liner on or take it off. Either way, the cheese will be intact and neatly tucked inside the biscuit.
Cheesy was never so easy
Feel free to experiment using different types of cheese to customize your batch. Just roll up to the tailgate with a pot of chili and some pepper jack cheese biscuits and watch how popular your truck suddenly becomes. Or, serve mozzarella biscuits beside marinara pasta with fresh basil. Try making gruyere biscuits to go with French onion soup, or dunk sharp cheddar biscuits in tomato soup for a warming, thrifty lunch. To amp up the flavor even more, you could also sprinkle your biscuit dough with some flavorful spices like oregano, thyme, garlic, red pepper flakes, or Old Bay seasoning.
Serve these golden beauties with a basket of fish and chips with mushy peas and tartar sauce, or alongside a fried chicken dinner with mashed potatoes, collard greens, and mac and cheese. These cheesy biscuits would also make a playful addition to your holiday dinner table at Thanksgiving or Christmas. You could load 'em with pepperoni and brush with herb butter to create mini pizzas, or use these cheesy biscuits as the base for a bulked-up Tex-Mex Frito pie. Or, turn them into a breakfast casserole to feed a crowd by baking the cheese-stuffed biscuits in a casserole dish or loaf pan, then topping them with sausage gravy and shredded hash browns. If sweet-savory is more your style, you could spread some fontina cheese biscuits with a complementary sweet-savory jam like fig, apricot, apple, pear, or red pepper preserves for a tea-time snack.