How To Elevate The Taste Of Canned Biscuits With A Slice Of Cheese

All it takes to make your refrigerated canned biscuit dough taste homemade (or, at least just really good) is a slice of cheese. Simply stuff a lovin' slice into the middle of each biscuit before baking them according to package instructions. Savory cheese meets the sweet-savory, buttery biscuits for the ultimate comfort food on its own, or as a warming accouterment to a more elaborate, hearty dish.

For a cheesy kick that's enough to be noticeable without being overkill, stuff each biscuit with a one-ounce slice of cheese. That's roughly the equivalent of two slices cut thinly from the block. For reference, Kraft Singles are a little over ½-ounce per slice each. Alternatively, if you're able to pull your biscuits apart twice each (even though canned dough can be sticky and tough to separate), you could stuff in two layers of ½-ounce cheese slices. The result is a cheesy, gooey, pull-apart biscuit that's comforting and craveable.

To keep the cheese contained instead of watching it melt out all over the baking sheet, place each cheese-stuffed biscuit into a paper cupcake liner and bake these biscuits in a muffin tin according to the package directions. Once they've finished baking, you can choose to leave the paper liner on or take it off. Either way, the cheese will be intact and neatly tucked inside the biscuit.