Your Candle Warmer Could Be Warming Up Sauces, Tea, And Chocolate Too
As many of us are embracing trends that make our homes cozier, the popularity of candle warmers has been on the rise. These nifty devices use low, slow heat to melt the wax of candles, releasing their scents even more noticeably throughout a room, helping the candles actually last longer, and avoiding the need for an open flame. But that's not all a candle warmer can do. Think about that low, slow heat and you might start realizing how many handy uses candle warmers have in the kitchen, too.
For example, it takes a little know-how to successfully melt chocolate because there's a sweet spot between a temperature that is warm enough to cause melting and one that is too high and will overheat the chocolate, making it unappetizingly dull and lumpy. A candle warmer can provide much slower, steadier heat. Just place your bowl onto the warmer and stir the chocolate gradually until it reaches your desired consistency. You'll get smooth results every time because you can control every second of the process. This also avoids any potential of the chocolate coming into contact with water, which can turn chocolate into a gritty mess.
The same process works for dips and sauces. Queso requires low heat and lots of stirring, for instance, and any creamy, cheese-based sauce would benefit in the same way. When cheese is heated too high too quickly, it can just get stuck to the pan or bowl. Enter the candle warmer to save the day.
Candle warmers heat things perfectly and keep them that way
Once a candle warmer heats up, it can then keep items perfectly melted at those steady, toasty temperatures. This is great if you want to make a classic fondue with cheese or chocolate — and make sure the dip will stay melty throughout the meal. It's perfect at a party, so guests enjoy each dish at its best throughout the evening. In fact, you can keep any smaller dish warm this way whenever you're entertaining.
The same capability is convenient when you want to keep coffee or tea nice and warm in a mug, even if you're a slower sipper. Mug warmers are great, but it's hard to top the sheer versatility of a candle warmer — one little device can boost the experience of enjoying a candle, make your baked goods tastier with perfect melted chocolate, help nail queso-making, keep sauces warm at parties, and ensure beverages stay warm all day.
If you're a bread baker, you'll even find candle warmers to be a game-changer for encouraging growth in your sourdough starter and providing a warm spot for dough-proofing even on chilly days. You'll likely keep finding genius uses for your candle warmer, and find it to be as much of a staple in your kitchen as it is in your living room or bedroom. Just be sure to avoid any safety risks by using food-safe, heat-safe bowls and mugs, and never plastic.