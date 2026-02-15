Willie Nelson's 1970s Hit Inspired This Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey
Willie Nelson has been a powerhouse in the world of country music since the 1970s, known for his downhome manner and authenticity. "Whiskey River" was recorded by Nelson in 1973 but it didn't become a big hit until years later when he recorded a new version for a 1978 live album. The song went on to become his iconic concert opener, and it was so famous that Kentucky's Heaven Hill Distillery was inspired to create Old Whiskey River bourbon as a result. Nelson himself helped them come up with the final recipe.
According to legend, Willie Nelson was playing poker with his friend Shep Gordon, a talent agent, one night. As they played, Gordon came up with the idea of a branded whiskey. Nelson's song offered the perfect branding idea. So the two worked together and partnered with Heaven Hill Distillery. Willie was sent samples while on tour so he could give feedback. He also helped come up with the design for the bottle and label. When they finally settled on a bourbon Nelson wanted to put his name on, Old Whiskey River was released.
The first run of Old Whiskey River bourbon came out of the distillery back in 2001. Willie Nelson was on hand to accept the first case and sign autographs. Reviews most often describe the bourbon as having notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak. These days it's more of a collector's item than a drinking bourbon.
Sailing down the old whiskey river
Old Whiskey River bourbon was aged six years. The corn, barley, and rye used to distill it were all grown within 100 miles of the distillery. The bourbon was made in handcrafted, small batches and is not always easy to find, having been discontinued by at least 2017, or possibly earlier. The official Heaven Hill website makes no mention of it.
In terms of how much people enjoyed it, that's a mixed bag. It's often rated as an average whiskey. It's rarely rated as the best or worst, but some people enjoyed it. One review compared it to boiled broccoli and cauliflower, and even criticized the guitar pick that came with the bottle for being too stiff. Kinder reviews suggest the bourbon has a decent balance even if it's not all that complex. It was worth trying but nothing too special. Given that Willie Nelson is a man of simple tastes in that he eats the same three meals every day, maybe this makes sense.
When you do find some Old Whiskey River online, it's not cheap. A 750 milliliter bottle will set you back anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000. A steep price to pay, but each one comes with an autographed Willie Nelson guitar pick, so that's something. If you do find a bottle, keep its age in mind. After 25 years in storage, it might taste fine or, if it was improperly stored and exposed to heat or light, the bourbon could be spoiled. It may be better to preserve one of these bottles as a collectible if you happen upon one.