Willie Nelson's 1970s Hit Inspired This Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey

Willie Nelson has been a powerhouse in the world of country music since the 1970s, known for his downhome manner and authenticity. "Whiskey River" was recorded by Nelson in 1973 but it didn't become a big hit until years later when he recorded a new version for a 1978 live album. The song went on to become his iconic concert opener, and it was so famous that Kentucky's Heaven Hill Distillery was inspired to create Old Whiskey River bourbon as a result. Nelson himself helped them come up with the final recipe.

According to legend, Willie Nelson was playing poker with his friend Shep Gordon, a talent agent, one night. As they played, Gordon came up with the idea of a branded whiskey. Nelson's song offered the perfect branding idea. So the two worked together and partnered with Heaven Hill Distillery. Willie was sent samples while on tour so he could give feedback. He also helped come up with the design for the bottle and label. When they finally settled on a bourbon Nelson wanted to put his name on, Old Whiskey River was released.

The first run of Old Whiskey River bourbon came out of the distillery back in 2001. Willie Nelson was on hand to accept the first case and sign autographs. Reviews most often describe the bourbon as having notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak. These days it's more of a collector's item than a drinking bourbon.