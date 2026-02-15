Why Disney's Yachtsman Steakhouse Has Become A Standout For Steak Lovers
Whether you're a regular at Disney World or you're visiting for a once-in-a-lifetime trip, chances are that you'll want to treat yourself to a nice sit-down dinner at some point. If a quality steak sounds good to you, look no further than Disney's Yachtsman Steakhouse, which landed first on Tasting Table's 2023 list of every Disney steakhouse, ranked. There were 36 other restaurants it beat out, which is really saying something.
The Yachtsman is located at the Yacht Club Resort in Disney's EPCOT Resort Area, and according to reviewers, the ambiance and food are second to none. The dining room is modeled after a classic New England-style steakhouse and features elegant, nautical décor. The steaks themselves — with options from prime rib to ribeye to New York strip — get high marks, but reviews consistently call out the bread service, hot honey-bourbon Brussels sprouts, Caesar salad, mashed potatoes, and more, too.
"I will never go here and skip out on the French onion soup," another reviewer exclaimed. "The ribeye here is just phenomenal," she continued. "It is so decadent. The fat is rendered perfectly throughout." Even a cast member who works at Disney took to Reddit to shout out the great experience they had at the Yachtsman. "The food was great, cocktails were just delicious, and the staff was some of the best I've ever seen ... It was truly a wonderful experience," they wrote.
What to know about Disney's Yachtsman Steakhouse
If you want to snag a reservation at the Yachtsman, you must know that the restaurant is set to undergo a temporary shutdown beginning in May 2026 for a refresh. It is expected to reopen in August 2026. The Yachtsman was last temporarily closed back in 2021, and when it reopened, it had new décor and a brand new menu. Details are sparse about what this 2026 refurbishment will entail, but it's safe to say Disney is investing in the quality of the restaurant.
While the vast majority of reviews are very positive, there is the odd customer here and there who didn't have the top-notch experience others rave about. "When it's good, it's really good," one Reddit user wrote. "When it's not, it's extremely disappointing. It's been more hit and miss since COVID." Another Reddit user concurred that the steakhouse had lost its charm a little, with smaller portion sizes than before and ingredients that didn't taste as fresh.
Perhaps the closure and refresh will address these inconsistencies (or perhaps these people are simply making the mistakes everyone makes when eating at a steakhouse). There are plenty of people who find the Yachtsman totally worth it and sing its praises, even if it isn't among the Disney restaurants that are the hardest to get into. So if you're visiting Disney outside of May–August 2026, why not say, "Ahoy, meaty!"?