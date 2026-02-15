Why Disney's Yachtsman Steakhouse Has Become A Standout For Steak Lovers

Whether you're a regular at Disney World or you're visiting for a once-in-a-lifetime trip, chances are that you'll want to treat yourself to a nice sit-down dinner at some point. If a quality steak sounds good to you, look no further than Disney's Yachtsman Steakhouse, which landed first on Tasting Table's 2023 list of every Disney steakhouse, ranked. There were 36 other restaurants it beat out, which is really saying something.

The Yachtsman is located at the Yacht Club Resort in Disney's EPCOT Resort Area, and according to reviewers, the ambiance and food are second to none. The dining room is modeled after a classic New England-style steakhouse and features elegant, nautical décor. The steaks themselves — with options from prime rib to ribeye to New York strip — get high marks, but reviews consistently call out the bread service, hot honey-bourbon Brussels sprouts, Caesar salad, mashed potatoes, and more, too.

"I will never go here and skip out on the French onion soup," another reviewer exclaimed. "The ribeye here is just phenomenal," she continued. "It is so decadent. The fat is rendered perfectly throughout." Even a cast member who works at Disney took to Reddit to shout out the great experience they had at the Yachtsman. "The food was great, cocktails were just delicious, and the staff was some of the best I've ever seen ... It was truly a wonderful experience," they wrote.