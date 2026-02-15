Why Beer Flights At A Brewery Aren't Always The Bargain They Seem
Beer flights are a fun and easy way to sip on a range of beer styles from a new-to-you brewery, whether you're looking to try their full IPA lineup or want a more varied spread of light lagers and dark, chocolatey stouts. However, many beer drinkers are growing wise to the fact that nowadays beer flights aren't a good value when you sit down and really think about it.
There's a growing number of breweries raising the price of flights, and not just to keep up with inflation. Brewers have noticed that flights eat into their profits since the tasters usually come as a bundle deal, which averages out pricing and reduces margins on pricier beers. This essentially forces them to increase the cost of the flight, meaning you're paying more per ounce than you would for a full pour.
While you'll find breweries selling flights for as low as $10-12 per four five-ounce pours, we've seen prices reach anywhere from $17-20. Grabbing a couple of these flights can set you back a pretty penny. If you don't mind spending a bit more to sample a variety of beer, it can be a good introduction to a new brewery, but you shouldn't make it a habit. Once you've narrowed down some favorite pours, you're better off ordering the full pint.
More reasons why beer flights are a bad deal
Another reason why beer flights may not be the best deal for you is that they all usually come in the same mini glass shape. For the best beer drinking experience, each style of beer works best in a certain glass. Think tulips for IPAs, and tall glasses for pilsners. You may not notice much difference if you're a beer newbie, but connoisseurs know how much better the drinking experience can be when the right beer glass is used.
Additionally, getting an assortment of beer styles can seem like a good way to sample them for a cheaper price but the overall experience is diluted, especially if you drink them haphazardly. For example, sipping on an IPA at first can completely coat your palate and make the notes of the lighter brews hard to distinguish. In some breweries though, they'll suggest the order of sampling to ensure you get the most enjoyable beer tasting experience.
On top of that, some argue that the amount you get in a taster isn't enough to determine if you like it or not. And if it takes you a while to finish the flight, the beers at the end won't be as cold as needed to bring out the flavors or as carbonated. This can mean you'll likely end up buying another flight to get a better taste or try other beers left to try on the menu.
Does selling flights make financial sense for breweries?
Aside from losing money by selling smaller pours as a bundle, there are other extra costs associated with beer flights that aren't immediately apparent. For instance, beer flights come in a special type of glassware, which requires extra storage and inventory cost. Breweries also complain about bottlenecks in service that can hold up the line, especially when it's busy. It takes a lot longer to introduce customers to the concept of flights and then help them choose their beers than pouring full pints.
Beer tenders have also noticed that the time it takes to pour and wash these glasses is almost as long or longer than standard glasses. And if the glasses have a nice design, customers may take them as a "souvenir" since they're easier to slip in a pocket or small bag. This adds to the overall cost to the business.
Some breweries have taken it even further by completely doing away with the beer flight. However, there are some who argue that flights actually increase profits, increasing how much guests spend overall in a taproom and making them more likely to buy beer to go. For now, beer flights are more common than not, just don't expect to get a good value when you're ordering them.