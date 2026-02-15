Why Beer Flights At A Brewery Aren't Always The Bargain They Seem

Beer flights are a fun and easy way to sip on a range of beer styles from a new-to-you brewery, whether you're looking to try their full IPA lineup or want a more varied spread of light lagers and dark, chocolatey stouts. However, many beer drinkers are growing wise to the fact that nowadays beer flights aren't a good value when you sit down and really think about it.

There's a growing number of breweries raising the price of flights, and not just to keep up with inflation. Brewers have noticed that flights eat into their profits since the tasters usually come as a bundle deal, which averages out pricing and reduces margins on pricier beers. This essentially forces them to increase the cost of the flight, meaning you're paying more per ounce than you would for a full pour.

While you'll find breweries selling flights for as low as $10-12 per four five-ounce pours, we've seen prices reach anywhere from $17-20. Grabbing a couple of these flights can set you back a pretty penny. If you don't mind spending a bit more to sample a variety of beer, it can be a good introduction to a new brewery, but you shouldn't make it a habit. Once you've narrowed down some favorite pours, you're better off ordering the full pint.