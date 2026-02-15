Here's How To Get A Free Dutch Bros Drink On Your Birthday — But Whatever Happened To Its Half-Birthday Deal?
For some, birthdays mean celebrating with friends and family at their favorite restaurant. For others, birthdays mean making the drive around town to collect every birthday freebie possible. You'd be surprised just how many places offer birthday freebies and discounts for rewards members, and all it takes is creating an account on an app/website. If you plan on ending your day with a free dessert from Applebee's or a free scoop of ice cream from Baskin Robbins, you'll probably want to start your day with a freebie too, which is why many Dutch Bros fans appreciate the free coffee incentive to get their special day going.
Among the things all coffee lovers should know about Dutch Bros is that, on the day of your birthday, Dutch Rewards members are entitled to one free drink reward. The reward must be redeemed through the app, so you must be a rewards member, but even if you create the Dutch Rewards account on the actual day of your birthday, you can redeem the freebie as quickly as the following day. That's about the only rule for redeeming your free drink reward. Old-school Dutch Bros fans may recall that a few years ago, rewards members were eligible for a Half-Birthday Reward; however, this particular incentive was discontinued as of December 1, 2023. But hey — that freebie on your actual birthday will still be there, and it's ready for the taking.
What's included with the free birthday reward?
With the Dutch Rewards free birthday drink, customers are welcome to order up to a 32-ounce size with any accommodations they'd like, just don't forget that there's quite a difference between Dutch Bros sizes and Starbucks sizes. Customers can't use an ID to prove their birthday, but they'll have 30 days to utilize that freebie, even if they create an account on the day of. If you're not seeing the birthday freebie pop up on your app on the day of your birthday, don't panic. Often, the reward will be visible to the broistas after scanning your account. If there are still issues, you'll have to reach out to Dutch Bros support for further assistance.
There was never a real explanation as to why the Half Birthday Reward was removed, only a statement about its disappearance date. When it was available, rewards members were eligible for a free drink up to 32 ounces on the date of their half-birthday, redeemable for up to eight days afterwards. Dedicated Dutch Bros fans were disappointed to hear about the removal of the Half Birthday Reward, among other complaints that the Dutch Bros Rewards program isn't as good as it used to be. "I'm sad they got rid of it," said one customer on Reddit, while a different Redditor chastised that the company is "getting greedy greedy." Regardless of disappointment about half-birthdays, Dutch Bros fans are generally supportive of the actual birthday freebie, and don't mind gossiping about it on social media.