Here's How To Get A Free Dutch Bros Drink On Your Birthday — But Whatever Happened To Its Half-Birthday Deal?

For some, birthdays mean celebrating with friends and family at their favorite restaurant. For others, birthdays mean making the drive around town to collect every birthday freebie possible. You'd be surprised just how many places offer birthday freebies and discounts for rewards members, and all it takes is creating an account on an app/website. If you plan on ending your day with a free dessert from Applebee's or a free scoop of ice cream from Baskin Robbins, you'll probably want to start your day with a freebie too, which is why many Dutch Bros fans appreciate the free coffee incentive to get their special day going.

Among the things all coffee lovers should know about Dutch Bros is that, on the day of your birthday, Dutch Rewards members are entitled to one free drink reward. The reward must be redeemed through the app, so you must be a rewards member, but even if you create the Dutch Rewards account on the actual day of your birthday, you can redeem the freebie as quickly as the following day. That's about the only rule for redeeming your free drink reward. Old-school Dutch Bros fans may recall that a few years ago, rewards members were eligible for a Half-Birthday Reward; however, this particular incentive was discontinued as of December 1, 2023. But hey — that freebie on your actual birthday will still be there, and it's ready for the taking.